Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
La Parisienne Bistro & Bar to open in The Star at Frisco this Spring 2023Steven DoyleFrisco, TX
This Giant Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in TexasTravel MavenSherman, TX
Universal Parks & Resorts announces plans for thrilling new theme park in Frisco, TexasEdy ZooFrisco, TX
Related
More closures, cancellations reported in Flower Mound
Icy roads have resulted in several Feb. 1 closures and cancellations in Flower Mound. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The town of Flower Mound has announced closings effective Feb. 1 and until further notice. Per the town website, the following updates are in place:. Road conditions. Emergency crews responded to several stuck...
KXII.com
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
KXII.com
Texoma towing companies swamped during winter storm
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase. Towing and wrecking companies are swamped as they clean up scenes following car accidents. Don Green, a Bob Utter...
KXII.com
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
(KXII) - Road conditions remain poor Wednesday as sleet that feel Monday remains frozen across most Texoma roadways. While major highways have seen clearing, the side roads to access them remain virtual sheets of ice. With the entire area under an Ice Storm Warning for Wednesday, the National Weather Service...
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down I-35W in Denton
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Winter weather hitting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Tuesday has caused some traffic issues in the area. The Denton Police Department tweeted around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Interstate 35W was shut down at Crawford Road due to a jackknifed 18-wheeler, which was blocking all lanes.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
Up to 20 cars involved in Corinth crash
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office says 15 to 20 cars were involved in a crash Monday morning on slick roads in Corinth. The crash was on FM 2499/Barrel Strap Rd north of Teasley Ln.
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
KXII.com
I-35 Narrows to one lane in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department is warning that I-35 will be narrowing to one lane in Love County starting Monday, January, 30. According to ODot, there will be two separate closures, both on the northbound lanes of the highway. On January 30th starting at 8:00 a.m. north of...
KXII.com
Durant Police describe roads as hazardous and slick
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -In Durant, Police describe roads as slick, icy and hazardous. Detective Brandon Mitchell advises you to stay home if possible. If you do have to leave the house, give yourself extra time and drive slowly. “Since yesterday, since the storm has arrived, we’ve worked over 20 motor...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
$120M Needed For McKinney U.S. 380 Bypass
The city of McKinney is trying to find $120 million to cover their portion for the right of way and utility relocation required by TxDOT. The preferred Blue Alternative plan is the proposed 380 bypass alignment. TxDOT requires an agreement with local agencies to participate in 10% of the cost...
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
KXII.com
How to avoid slip and fall injuries during icy weather conditions
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to medical officials, local emergency rooms are seeing an up-tick in slip and fall related injuries. To make sure this doesn’t happen to you, there’s few things to keep in mind during icy conditions. First, check the ground to see which areas are...
inforney.com
Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials warn multiple crashes on bridge over Lake Fork
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is warning travelers to “slow down or stay in” after multiple crashes on Monday morning. Officials said the crashes happened on the bridge over Lake Fork on Highway 19 North, and that Highway 276 bridges are slick and icy. “It is very slick and dangerous,” […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Superintendents Work Through the Night Addressing Closures
Most schools across the area will close on a second day due to the winter weather. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
Here are the latest North Texas power outage numbers and Oncor map
DALLAS — As the winter weather storm continues this week, some North Texans are experiencing power outages in the area. Oncor updates its reported power outages on a map on its website. POWER OUTAGE MAP. Power outages were beginning to increase across Oncor's coverage area on Wednesday, with around...
KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
Comments / 0