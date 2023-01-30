ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Fans rush to get Eagles NFC Championship victory gear

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUcQK_0kVkYl0F00

All week fans were confident the Eagles would crush the 49ers. And boy were they right!

Now it's time to get another Super Bowl win.

After celebrations at Lincoln Financial Field, Xfinity Live!, and the streets of Philly died down, it was time for people to get their NFC Championship gear.

The following Dick's Sporting Goods stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will reopen early at 7 a.m. Monday:

Broadcasting Square

2767 Paper Mill Rd Spc F

Reading, PA 19610

Christiana Center

100 Center Dr

Newark, DE 19702

East Gate Square

1300 Nixon Dr

Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

Wrangleboro Consumer Square

210 Consumer Square

Mays

Landing, NJ 08330

Nassau Park Pavilion

530 Nassau Park Blvd

Princeton, NJ 08540

Southmont Plaza

4423 Birkland Pl

Easton, PA 18045

Providence Town Center

400 Front Street

Collegeville, PA 19426

King of Prussia Mall

160 N Gulph Rd Ste 4000

King of Prussia, PA 19406

Plymouth Meeting Mall

500 W Germantown Pike

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Brandywine Town Center

1000 Brandywine Parkway Wilmington, DE 19803

The Court at Oxford Valley

150 Commerce Blvd

Fairless Hills, PA 19030

Brandywine Square

1026 E Lancaster Ave

Downingtown, PA 19335

The Plaza at Willow Grove Park

2510 W Moreland Rd,

Willow Grove, PA 19090

Market Place at Garden State Park

2130 Rte 70 W

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Coventry Mall

Route 724 And Route 100

Pottstown, PA 19465

Montgomery Mall

113 Montgomery Mall

North Wales, PA 19454

Shoppes at Belmont

1587 Fruitville Pike

Lancaster, PA 17601

Deptford Mall

1750 Deptford Center Rd

Deptford, NJ 08096

For Zack McNair, he was overseas in 2018. On Sunday, he was lucky to be home, so he had to go all out.

"I had to watch the last Eagles championship from the outside looking. I'm in the military. I was overseas. I watched in a large room in Africa. I'm embracing Kelce's Mummer, I had to buy it," said McNair.

SEE ALSO: NFC Championship: Eagles will face Andy Reid's Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

Fans lined up outside of Clothes Quarters in Ridley to score some merch. Gina Diluzio was one of the first customers to get inside.

"Eagles are Philly sports, they are the backbone City of Brotherly Love," said Diluzio.

Then in Roxborough, Rally House reopened to fans after the game. Tables were stacked with t-shirts until they sold out.

SEE ALSO: Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII

Fans filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Comments / 0

 

Philadelphia, PA
