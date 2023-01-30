Fans rush to get Eagles NFC Championship victory gear
All week fans were confident the Eagles would crush the 49ers. And boy were they right! Now it's time to get another Super Bowl win. After celebrations at Lincoln Financial Field, Xfinity Live!, and the streets of Philly died down, it was time for people to get their NFC Championship gear. The following Dick's Sporting Goods stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will reopen early at 7 a.m. Monday: Broadcasting Square 2767 Paper Mill Rd Spc F Reading, PA 19610 Christiana Center 100 Center Dr Newark, DE 19702 East Gate Square 1300 Nixon Dr Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054 Wrangleboro Consumer Square 210 Consumer Square Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Nassau Park Pavilion 530 Nassau Park Blvd Princeton, NJ 08540 Southmont Plaza 4423 Birkland Pl Easton, PA 18045 Providence Town Center 400 Front Street Collegeville, PA 19426 King of Prussia Mall 160 N Gulph Rd Ste 4000 King of Prussia, PA 19406 Plymouth Meeting Mall 500 W Germantown Pike Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Brandywine Town Center 1000 Brandywine Parkway Wilmington, DE 19803 The Court at Oxford Valley 150 Commerce Blvd Fairless Hills, PA 19030 Brandywine Square 1026 E Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335 The Plaza at Willow Grove Park 2510 W Moreland Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Market Place at Garden State Park 2130 Rte 70 W Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Coventry Mall Route 724 And Route 100 Pottstown, PA 19465 Montgomery Mall 113 Montgomery Mall North Wales, PA 19454 Shoppes at Belmont 1587 Fruitville Pike Lancaster, PA 17601 Deptford Mall 1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096 For Zack McNair, he was overseas in 2018. On Sunday, he was lucky to be home, so he had to go all out. "I had to watch the last Eagles championship from the outside looking. I'm in the military. I was overseas. I watched in a large room in Africa. I'm embracing Kelce's Mummer, I had to buy it," said McNair. SEE ALSO: NFC Championship: Eagles will face Andy Reid's Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 Fans lined up outside of Clothes Quarters in Ridley to score some merch. Gina Diluzio was one of the first customers to get inside. "Eagles are Philly sports, they are the backbone City of Brotherly Love," said Diluzio. Then in Roxborough, Rally House reopened to fans after the game. Tables were stacked with t-shirts until they sold out. SEE ALSO: Eagles fans fill streets of Philadelphia after advancing to Super Bowl LVII
