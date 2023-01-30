Fans rush to get Eagles NFC Championship victory gear

All week fans were confident the Eagles would crush the 49ers. And boy were they right!

Now it's time to get another Super Bowl win.

After celebrations at Lincoln Financial Field, Xfinity Live!, and the streets of Philly died down, it was time for people to get their NFC Championship gear.

The following Dick's Sporting Goods stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will reopen early at 7 a.m. Monday:

For Zack McNair, he was overseas in 2018. On Sunday, he was lucky to be home, so he had to go all out.

"I had to watch the last Eagles championship from the outside looking. I'm in the military. I was overseas. I watched in a large room in Africa. I'm embracing Kelce's Mummer, I had to buy it," said McNair.

Fans lined up outside of Clothes Quarters in Ridley to score some merch. Gina Diluzio was one of the first customers to get inside.

"Eagles are Philly sports, they are the backbone City of Brotherly Love," said Diluzio.

Then in Roxborough, Rally House reopened to fans after the game. Tables were stacked with t-shirts until they sold out.

Fans filled the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles' big win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.