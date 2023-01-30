Read full article on original website
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Summer Jobs Available Aboard New Bedford’s Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey
If you’re looking for a summer job with some excitement and adventure, consider applying for a position aboard New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey. The schooner, owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, is home ported in New Bedford but will give those working aboard the chance to sail south this spring.
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
Relive New Bedford’s 1921 ‘National Electric Day’ Celebration
Some might argue that New Bedford is behind the times. Well, that hasn't always been the case. As a matter of fact, as America ushered in the roaring 20s – the 1920s, that is – New Bedford was right there at the forefront of technology with the other metropolitan centers across the country.
Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently
DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
Fall River unveils new city logo
Following a public design contest, Fall River revealed its new city logo Tuesday.
Dartmouth’s City View Golfland Was Low-Tech Family Fun
City View Golfland was a fixture on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth for most of my life. By the time City View disappeared, it's likely few people even noticed it was gone. It wasn't high-tech enough to impress modern generations in search of more stimulating entertainment. City View Golfland consisted...
Fall River Restaurants Food Network Says Are ‘Top Places to Eat’
When it comes to good-mood food, the SouthCoast has a cornucopia of soul-warming dishes. Last month, we told you about three restaurants in particular that Food Network decided to highlight as "Top Places to Eat." Lo and behold, Fall River is home to three restaurants the foodies from Food Network...
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
Weird to Wild: Check Out This Month’s Top Stories
Well, it's been a busy month on the SouthCoast. From UFOs reported in the skies over Lakeville, to the elusive mantis shrimp wriggling its way into our hearts (and, in some cases, onto our tables), it feels like we've seen it all — and it's only the start of the year!
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy
Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
Car slams into Bristol home
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Bristol.
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
Throw Epic Parties In This Beautiful Mattapoisett Barn [PHOTOS]
It's a waterfront home that sits well away from the water and has the most gorgeous barn perfect for parties. The house at 122 Mattapoisett Neck Road is drool-worthy for sure and is about to be someone's new dream home. Not surprisingly, this 13.7-acre property with a 3,020-square-foot home built...
Worker burned after drum of acid explodes in Cranston
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A worker was burned Wednesday morning in a hazmat incident at Technic, a company in Cranston that supplies chemicals and finishing equipment. Cranston Fire Chief James Warren told NBC 10 the worker was transporting a 55-gallon drum of acid on Wednesday morning when "some sort of 'explosion," occurred. The Department of Environmental Management said the worker was splashed with the cleaner containing acids as a result.
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
