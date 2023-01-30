ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

1420 WBSM

Summer Jobs Available Aboard New Bedford’s Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey

If you’re looking for a summer job with some excitement and adventure, consider applying for a position aboard New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey. The schooner, owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, is home ported in New Bedford but will give those working aboard the chance to sail south this spring.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently

DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth’s City View Golfland Was Low-Tech Family Fun

City View Golfland was a fixture on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth for most of my life. By the time City View disappeared, it's likely few people even noticed it was gone. It wasn't high-tech enough to impress modern generations in search of more stimulating entertainment. City View Golfland consisted...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter

NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
NORTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Weird to Wild: Check Out This Month’s Top Stories

Well, it's been a busy month on the SouthCoast. From UFOs reported in the skies over Lakeville, to the elusive mantis shrimp wriggling its way into our hearts (and, in some cases, onto our tables), it feels like we've seen it all — and it's only the start of the year!
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy

Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
ACUSHNET, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Worker burned after drum of acid explodes in Cranston

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A worker was burned Wednesday morning in a hazmat incident at Technic, a company in Cranston that supplies chemicals and finishing equipment. Cranston Fire Chief James Warren told NBC 10 the worker was transporting a 55-gallon drum of acid on Wednesday morning when "some sort of 'explosion," occurred. The Department of Environmental Management said the worker was splashed with the cleaner containing acids as a result.
CRANSTON, RI
iheart.com

Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
BOSTON, MA
