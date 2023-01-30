ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says

Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates

While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
Ron Insana Says Even With the Big Jobs Report, There Are Signs of Disinflation

"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his superior...
Treasury Yields Leap After Much Hotter Jobs Report Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after jobs data came in much better than expected. The 10-year Treasury yield was up more than 12 basis points at 3.526%. The 2-year Treasury was up roughly 20 basis points to 4.299%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals...
Why Black Workers Are the Canary in the Coal Mine for the U.S. Economy

"Black workers are the canary in the coal mine — are you actually hiring people?" said Bill Spriggs, chief economist at the AFL-CIO. The group generally faces higher unemployment and more difficultly in securing work than their white and Asian peers. The rates of their employment are also more...
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Here's Where the Jobs Are for January 2023 — in One Chart

The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in January, boosted by a jump in leisure and hospitality employment. That one service sector saw an increase of 128,000 jobs in the month, led by 99,000 positions at restaurants and bars alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report released Friday. Employment at hotels continued to rise, edging up 15,000 for the month. Still, employment in leisure and hospitality remained well below pre-Covid pandemic levels.

