The U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in January, boosted by a jump in leisure and hospitality employment. That one service sector saw an increase of 128,000 jobs in the month, led by 99,000 positions at restaurants and bars alone, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in a report released Friday. Employment at hotels continued to rise, edging up 15,000 for the month. Still, employment in leisure and hospitality remained well below pre-Covid pandemic levels.

2 DAYS AGO