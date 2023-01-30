Read full article on original website
Related
Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym
A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
Voices: Yes, these police videos are awful to watch but we must not look away
The video showing George Floyd being choked to death by police in Minneapolis in 2020 lasts an excruciating nine-and-a-half minutes.The cell phone footage captured by a passer-by of Eric Garner being wrestled to the ground in Staten Island in 2014, placed in an illegal chokehold and heard to gasp “I can’t breathe” eleven times before he loses consciousness, is of a similar length.Despite their different geographic location, and the angles at which the incidents were filmed, both pieces of footage revealed the same truth - that an unarmed Black man was being killed by the police, even as he...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
3 rappers have been missing for 10 days since their scheduled performance was canceled, Detroit police say
Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three local rappers who went missing 10 days ago after a performance at a club was canceled, Detroit police said Monday.
Truth over horrifying theory that Facebook ‘listens through your microphone’ revealed
FACEBOOK has been dogged for years by claims that the popular app listens to conversations. Multiple users say they've noticed that ads mysteriously appear soon after talking about a specific topic or brand. For example, a paranoid coffee shop owner alleged in 2021 that "they listen" after her app began...
15 Screenshots Of Brides Acting Completely Out Of Line Simply Because They're Getting Married
"Is it tacky for my future sister-in-law to get engaged two months before my wedding? I feel like she should've gotten engaged months earlier or at this point just wait until after our wedding."
YouTube influencer sparks outrage saying ‘if you don’t have a Lamborghini in your 20s, you should have a ‘serious’ talk with yourself’
He claims to have made $8 million in just 6 years.
The doctor who worked with MrBeast on a controversial video said he 'almost hung up' on the YouTube star when he first got the call
YouTube star MrBeast worked with ophthalmologist Jeffrey Levenson to 'cure' 1,000 blind people, according to a recent controversial video.
YouTube video prompts shock after appearing to be the site’s oldest ever – but turns out to be fake
YouTube’s oldest video appeared to have been briefly overtaken this week – before it became clear that the site had been struck by a bug.The site’s first uploaded video – named ‘Me at the Zoo’, and uploaded in 2005 – has long been famous on YouTube.But over the last day it appeared that might have been wrong. Another video showed on the site that appeared to have been uploaded before that: on April 6, 2005, before the official first video appeared on April 23.That prompted shock as people came to believe that the famous first video on the site had been wrong all...
Against The Odds: Popular Social Media Influencer And Model Jackie Leigh, On Forging Ahead With Her Life And Career
Life, as they say, isn't for the faint-hearted. To get to where you want, you must take those small baby steps first, and eventually, you’ll make it to your destination. Although we can’t say the beautiful social media influencer and model Jackie Leigh has achieved all she wants in her career, we can be sure she’s dotting all the ‘I's and crossing the Ts. Also known as ‘reallifebarbie04’ across her official social media handles like Instagram, Tiktok, and Only Fans, Jackie has undoubtedly had her share of travails. But no matter what life has thrown at her, Jackie keeps taking...
Fact check: Screenshot of purported New York Post headline about immigration is satire
The screenshot is made to look like a legitimate article, but the name of the publication was changed to read "New Fork Post." The story isn't true.
Woman speaks up in viral video after group of men caught DM-ing about her looks during work video call
A 28-year-old vice president at a recruiting and staffing firm is speaking up after she caught a group of men chatting about her looks during a work video conference call in a now-viral video on TikTok. Whitney Sharpe, who is based in Boston, saw the men's allegedly inappropriate chat when...
NBC Miami
Watch John Stamos' Son Billy Adorably Share These ‘Wise Words'
John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The "Full House" actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos — who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh — on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new. "I taught...
wegotthiscovered.com
AI is generating a ‘Seinfeld’ rip-off show live on Twitch and its the perfect blend of hilarious and terrifying
Seinfeld is the master of its own domain of comedy, with it still easily in contention for the greatest television show of all time. But what if instead of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld writing it, an artificial intelligent bot did instead? Twitch is currently discovering just how funny A.I. can be.
NBC Miami
NBC Is Closing Down ‘The Blacklist' After Decade on the Air
The NBC series “The Blacklist” is closing down. NBC said Wednesday that the James Spader drama will end after its upcoming season, its 10th on the air. It will return for its final run of episodes on Feb. 26. "After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more...
‘Ghosted': Twitter’s Advertisers Are Struggling to Be Heard | PRO Insight
Buyers may be trickling back, but the sales operation is faring badly. When Elon Musk trimmed Twitter’s 7,500-person workforce to 2,300, most tech executives took note. If Musk could keep the service running with one-third of the staff, they could probably trim generously as well. Quietly and not so quietly, these leaders spoke encouragingly of Twitter’s post-layoff performance. They even coined a term for the ousted employees: “Surplus Elites.”
petapixel.com
‘Wonders of Street View’ Highlights the Most Bizarre Scenes on Google Maps
A coder has created a new website that explores the quirks and curiosities that Google Street View has to offer. The often hilarious images showcase the very best the mapping service has to offer. Neal Agarwal from Brooklyn, New York, created the page entitled: “Wonders of Street View.”. “I...
Mudryk's racial slur shame: Chelsea star apologises for using n-word in TikTok video
Mykhailo Mudryk was filmed repeating the racial slur in the footage, which has been viewed nearly 214,000, but even though he insists he was trying to recite lyrics to a rap song, he has issued an apology.
I walked away from Facebook
It's not often that we make the decision to say goodbye to a beloved social media platform like Facebook, but sometimes, it's just time to move on. And that's exactly what I did.
Comments / 0