Week 4 Kentucky boys and girls basketball statewide media poll
First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games. Others receiving votes: McCracken County 12, Frederick Douglass 9, Evangel Christian 8, Collins 5, Covington Holy Cross 2, Owensboro Catholic 1, North Laurel 1. Eighth Region. Josiah Koenig, Oldham Era. 1. North Oldham. 2. Collins. 3. Simon Kenton. 4. Spencer County.
LINK nky basketball area Top 10: Conner boys, Holy Cross girls rise
And no I’m not talking about my weekly work schedule. I’m pointing to the play on the court, that saw multiple games go extra time, one even double overtime. Last week started with a double overtime thriller in which Conner’s boys took down Newport, Highlands’ boys taking down Bishop Brossart in overtime on the same night with a game that had 205 points scored. The Conner girls followed the next day with an overtime victory over Highlands. Covington Catholic and Cooper also hit overtime on the same day. The coverage area had five overtime games last week, just giving us an early indication of how close we are to postseason play and games getting tighter and tighter.
Saturday NKY HS roundup: Walton-Verona boys down Cooper
The Walton-Verona Bearcats boys basketball team (15-7 overall) downed the Cooper Jagurs (12-10), 72-64 in non-region action. Sophomore Aaron Gutman led the Bearcats with 26 points and junior Julian Dixon scored 19. Senior Carter Krohman followed with nine. Sophomore point guard Yamil Rondon led the Jaguars with 23 points and...
Monday NKY HS hoops roundup: Simon Kenton girls grab attention earning win over Montgomery Co.
The Simon Kenton Pioneers girls basketball team (12-10) earned a 73-50 home victory over the Montgomery County Indians (16-9). The Pioneers made 40 percent of their shots including 11-of-20 from three-point range and 20-of-25 free throws. Eighth grade point guard Brynli Pernell led Simon Kenton with 19 points with senior forward Emilee Eggleston and freshman Anna Kelch scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Boone County boys best Holmes on Senior Night, CovCath rallies for OT win at Campbell
It was the tale of two teams who were region contenders not super long ago. But in this 9th Region battle, the Holmes Bulldogs ventured to Florence facing the Boone County Rebels in a battle of two teams seeking their second wins of the season. The Rebels (2-16) took control of the game in the second quarter pulling away for a 75-52 win over the Bulldogs (1-18) on Senior Night.
The LINK nky Team of the Week for Jan. 16-22: Dixie Heights archery team
The LINK nky Team of the Week for Jan. 16-22 presented by Ortho Cincy is the Dixie Heights archery team. The Colonels received over 19,000 votes which was 52% to nearly edge the Scott Swim and Dive team who received 47% of the vote. Earning Dixie Heights the honors was...
