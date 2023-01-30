Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Jenks Resident Spearheads Effort To Brand Downtown Area
Downtown Jenks is getting a new identity thanks to the efforts of one of its residents. City leaders support the idea, while organizers of the citizen-led effort hopes the move will attract more businesses. Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach have been working for the last year and a half to...
news9.com
Sapulpa City Leaders Apply For Grant To Help Improve Trails At Rock Creek
The City of Sapulpa is working to give the community safer spaces to walk and hike. Sapulpa city leaders have applied for a new grant to help improve the Trails at Rock Creek. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
news9.com
New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization
A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
tulsakids.com
Free grocery money for Tulsa kids? How to check
While it would be premature to call the pandemic over, I think we can all agree we’ve come a long way from the early days of lockdowns and virtual school that took over our lives three years ago. It’s been a wild ride to be sure, but for many families, safety net supports like the stimulus, unemployment bump, and EBT boosts helped them stay afloat during those rougher days when missed work, supply chain issues, and daily White House briefings had nerves feeling a little frayed.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Will Be Closed Feb. 2
All Tulsa Public Schools will be closed on Thursday according to TPS officials. School leaders say they are working with the National Weather Service and Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency to monitor weather conditions. Although schools will be closed TPS district office sites will be open Thursday, with a two-hour delay.
A New Leaf helping disabled Oklahomans during winter blast
A Green Country nonprofit is making sure its clients with disabilities enjoy a snow day instead of fearing it.
news9.com
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
news9.com
Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain
TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
news9.com
Dr. Diane Horm With OU Tulsa Discusses New Study On Early Childhood Education
A new study out of OU-Tulsa could help change the way we approach Early Childhood Education. It turns out, quality options for Pre-K students could help set them up for success beyond just the next year. One of the lead authors of the study, Dr. Diane Horm with OU Tulsa,...
news9.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
news9.com
Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
news9.com
The Outsiders House Museum Mentioned In Smithsonian Magazine
Nearly 40 years after the movie’s release, The Outsiders is back in the spotlight thanks to recognition from the Smithsonian Magazine. Lisa Fumarolo and her mom are big fans of The Outsiders book and movie. Instead of going through Kansas for their road trip, they decided to take a...
kggfradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested in Montgomery County
A Bartlesville man flees a sheriff's deputy but is arrested in rural Montgomery County. On Sunday at around 9:40pm, a patrol deputy was traveling south on Highway 75 near Bolton. A vehicle driving north was clocked driving 108mph in a 65mph zone. The deputy attempted to pull over the driver but they failed to stop for the deputy. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle finally came to a stop.
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
news9.com
Rose Rock Micro-creamery In Broken Arrow Prepares To Celebrate 'National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day'
While it's freezing outside, what about adding a brain freeze to the mix?. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is on Saturday, February 4. When you're cooped up in the house all day, nothing is better than a bowl of ice cream. Rose Rock Microcreamery Owner Jason Decker says that's how the tradition started.
news9.com
Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies
The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
news9.com
News On 6's Jonathan Polasek Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Broken Arrow
Temperatures are back below freezing on Thursday morning and the News On 6 Weather Experts say patchy freezing rain is still possible across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was out near Broken Arrow on Thursday morning with an update on road conditions.
Comments / 0