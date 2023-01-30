Read full article on original website
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
"I don’t broadcast that, I don’t show that off a lot" - Tracy McGrady on his low-key AAU program
T-Mac's program has a perk which teaches his pupils about the reality of life
RUMOR: Lakers’ major Russell Westbrook ‘concern’ reignites fire of potential trade away from LA
You have to give Russell Westbrook a lot of credit for making a complete turnaround with the Los Angeles Lakers. From being a seemingly perpetual trade candidate, Russ established himself as one of the most important players on the team’s second unit. However, with the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, it seems that the Lakers are now going to revisit their plan for the former league MVP.
"I Beat The Case," Jaren Jackson Jr's Epic Reaction To Rumors That The Memphis Grizzlies Scorers Are Inflating His Stats
Jaren Jackson Jr. reacted in a brilliant way to the theory that the Memphis Grizzlies scorekeepers were inflating his stats.
When Brittney Griner Said She Could Beat DeMarcus Cousins 1-On-1: "I'm Gonna Go To The ATM And I Will Sell My House And I Gonna Put All My Money..."
In 2016, Brittney Griner had said that she would beat DeMarcus Cousins in a game of 1-on-1, and there were some hilarious reactions from people asked about the quote.
“I learned everything like a soldier” - Zach Randolph recalls his first years playing alongside Scottie Pippen and Rasheed Wallace
Zach Randolph talks about the humble beginnings of his career, as well as how playing alongside NBA's greats Scottie Pippen and Rasheed Wallace helped him develop into the player he became
