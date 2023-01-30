ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
NBC Los Angeles

Watch John Stamos' Son Billy Adorably Share These ‘Wise Words'

John Stamos' son proves you're never too young to spread wisdom. The "Full House" actor shared a clip of his son Billy Stamos — who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh — on TikTok Jan. 30, where the 4-year-old was eager to show fans something new. "I taught...
NBC Los Angeles

Ireland Baldwin Reveals the ‘Classy' Name She Chose for Her Daughter

Ireland Baldwin still has a few months before she welcomes her daughter, but the mom-to-be already has a name picked out for her baby girl. Baldwin, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend musician André Allen Anjos, also known as RAC, appeared on the Jan. 31 episode of the "Girlboss Radio" podcast and revealed her daughter's name.

