Marquette, MI

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off in Negaunee with rail jam

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Negaunee’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicked off Friday evening with some flair. The festivities started with a rail jam downtown. Athletes were welcome to show off their best tricks on a course that was just installed in the days prior. Hundreds showed up to...
NEGAUNEE, MI
U.P. high school athletes who are staying for college

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Upper Peninsula had a lot of athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports yesterday. and quite a few chose to stay right here in the U.P. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University both had big signing days. NMU signed 12 athletes,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WEATHER UPDATE

Heikki Lunta Winter Festival bonfire, community, & activities TONIGHT should warm you up in Negaunee…even with the bitter cold temp of -1° & wind chills -13 at 8PM!. FRIDAY NIGHT increasing clouds, possible late light snow, frigid temps of -5° to 5° (slight warm up overnight), wind chills -25 to -5, & mostly SW winds 5 to 20 mph.
NEGAUNEE, MI

