Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicks off in Negaunee with rail jam
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Negaunee’s Heikki Lunta Winter Festival kicked off Friday evening with some flair. The festivities started with a rail jam downtown. Athletes were welcome to show off their best tricks on a course that was just installed in the days prior. Hundreds showed up to...
The winter sled dog races are in search for volunteers up and down the trail
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Around the U.P., the community is still getting ready for another winter race. With the UP200 just two weeks away, officials are still in need of volunteers for the events throughout the weekend. From the warming tents in Marquette to the halfway point for the...
District Forester Discusses Invasive Pests, Landowner Assistance, and Upcoming Urban Forestry for Menominee and Dickinson Counties
Even though certain activities slow down for the forester in the colder months, February is a time at the district office for planning upcoming events. There is a lot on the District Forester’s agenda for locals and landowners to look forward to as the days creep toward an early spring.
U.P. high school athletes who are staying for college
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WZMQ) – The Upper Peninsula had a lot of athletes sign letters of intent to play college sports yesterday. and quite a few chose to stay right here in the U.P. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan University both had big signing days. NMU signed 12 athletes,...
WEATHER UPDATE
Heikki Lunta Winter Festival bonfire, community, & activities TONIGHT should warm you up in Negaunee…even with the bitter cold temp of -1° & wind chills -13 at 8PM!. FRIDAY NIGHT increasing clouds, possible late light snow, frigid temps of -5° to 5° (slight warm up overnight), wind chills -25 to -5, & mostly SW winds 5 to 20 mph.
