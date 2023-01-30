Man dies from drowning at central Utah hot springs

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A man died Saturday night after drowning at Meadow Hot Springs in central Utah, according to police.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office reported that its deputies and Millard County EMS paramedics responded late Saturday evening to a report of an unresponsive man at the springs, which are located just west of I-15 near the towns of Kanosh and Meadow.

The man had reportedly been underwater for "a number of minutes," according to a press release, and witnesses had begun life-saving efforts.

He was taken to Fillmore Hospital, but he was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Christopher Lunt, a South Salt Lake resident.

"This appears to be an accidental drowning as investigated to this time by MCSO and the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office," the sheriff's office wrote. "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Christopher in their time of loss."