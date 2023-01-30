ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millard County, UT

Man dies from drowning at central Utah hot springs

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BT5WX_0kVkUwtW00

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A man died Saturday night after drowning at Meadow Hot Springs in central Utah, according to police.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office reported that its deputies and Millard County EMS paramedics responded late Saturday evening to a report of an unresponsive man at the springs, which are located just west of I-15 near the towns of Kanosh and Meadow.

The man had reportedly been underwater for "a number of minutes," according to a press release, and witnesses had begun life-saving efforts.

He was taken to Fillmore Hospital, but he was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Christopher Lunt, a South Salt Lake resident.

"This appears to be an accidental drowning as investigated to this time by MCSO and the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office," the sheriff's office wrote. "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Christopher in their time of loss."

Comments / 0

Related
midutahradio.com

Drowning Death In Millard County

Late in the evening of Jan. 28, Millard County EMS and deputies were called to an unresponsive individual at the Meadows Hot Pots. In a press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that the individual had been underwater for a number of minutes, and life-saving efforts were underway when EMS arrived. The individual, 29-year-old Christopher Lunt of South Salt Lake, was transported to the Fillmore Hospital, however he was unable to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. According to MCSO this appears to be an accidental drowning.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy