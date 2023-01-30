Read full article on original website
CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood apologized to parents in a letter Wednesday following a drag performance at a diversity event held by the city two weeks ago where students were present. The post CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
CPS superintendent apologizes for frustration surrounding drag show
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood issued an apology to parents and the community Wednesday, after some parents were upset that their child saw a drag performance at a city-sponsored diversity event two weeks ago. "For some, the city’s event demonstrated the importance of inclusion," Yearwood wrote in...
KOMU
Black History Month art contest opens community voting
The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting. In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives. This...
KOMU
MU uses to $2 million grant to avert student threats
COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. According to a press release from the university,...
KOMU
AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows
JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT
Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
KOMU
Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community
This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
Missouri AG pressures schools to ban drag performances
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey put pressure Tuesday on school boards to adopt resolutions banning drag performances where students are present. The post Missouri AG pressures schools to ban drag performances appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
University of Missouri launching program for students with disabilities this fall
The University of Missouri in Columbia is launching a new program designed for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is currently accepting applications for its first class. Starting this fall, four students will be accepted into the Preparing Adults for Work and Society or PAWS program. Program Director Maggie...
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
KOMU
Cultivating a vision: Alspaugh family looks forward to their farm's future as a park
One of the last things John W. Alspaugh told his family before he died was that he had a vision for his land that would establish a family legacy: A fall festival with barn dances, apple orchards and hayrides that would bring the community together in the crisp autumn air.
KOMU
Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
KOMU
Stakeholders share feelings ahead of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board first training session
COLUMBIA − Both returning and new members of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) are meeting Wednesday evening for the first of two training sessions after a nearly six-month pause. The city council voted to suspend the CPRB meetings in August 2022 after months of infighting, resignations and...
KOMU
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reunites for first training meeting in months
COLUMBIA- Members of the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday for the first time in nearly six months. The meeting primarily focused on basic training operations and logistics of the group. Group leaders emphasized the importance of attendance, and showed a clear step-by step guide on how to file a complaint and an appeal.
KOMU
Judge orders county clerk to add Chuck Basye to Columbia school board election ballot
COLUMBIA – Former Missouri representative Chuck Basye will appear on Columbia's April school board election ballot. In a two-page order filed Tuesday, Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs directed County Clerk Brianna Lennon to add Basye's name to the list of candidates for school board. It comes after Judge Jacobs...
kjluradio.com
Freezing rain prompts some central Missouri schools to cancel Monday classes
Boonville R-1 Cooper County R-4 in Bunceton. College Park Christian Academy in Columbia (2 hour delay) Columbia Public Schools (2 hour delay) High Road School of Boone County (2 hour delay) State Technical College in Linn (Classes start at 10 a.m.)
KOMU
Boone County Commission to host community information sessions for ARPA funds
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission will host public information meetings about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution, according to the department. The sessions will start Tuesday, Feb. 7. The commission said presentations will include information about the application process, timeline and disbursement schedule for ARPA funding. The...
KOMU
Fulton girls basketball takes care of business against Tolton
FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night. The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers. Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
KOMU
Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program
ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
Criminal justice experts discuss the importance of new evidence in cold cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department announced on Tuesday that it has reopened a cold case from 1994. CPD released a statement that they have reopened the 1994 murder of the 43-year-old Columbia resident Virginia Davis. Davis was found dead in her home in the 1500 block of Patsy lane on June 6, 1994. The post Criminal justice experts discuss the importance of new evidence in cold cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
