Columbia, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMU

CPS superintendent apologizes for frustration surrounding drag show

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood issued an apology to parents and the community Wednesday, after some parents were upset that their child saw a drag performance at a city-sponsored diversity event two weeks ago. "For some, the city’s event demonstrated the importance of inclusion," Yearwood wrote in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Black History Month art contest opens community voting

The seventh annual Black History Month art contest, sponsored by UScellular, is now open for voting. In January, members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia and Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City created original artwork of influential Black figures; finalists were then chosen by Club representatives. This...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MU uses to $2 million grant to avert student threats

COLUMBIA — Researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others. According to a press release from the university,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

AG asks Missouri schools to prohibit taking students to drag shows

JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says he wrote a letter to the Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) asking for the organization to call upon its members to prohibit taking students to drag shows. "Drag shows have no educational value and no place in our schools," he...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT

Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Inaugural Columbia event will highlight 10 women in community

This April, Columbia will host a new event, That's What She Said, at the Missouri Theatre. The inaugural show will highlight 10 impactful women in the community and be a platform for them to share their stories. Twenty-five percent of ticket sale revenue will go toward True North of Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

University of Missouri launching program for students with disabilities this fall

The University of Missouri in Columbia is launching a new program designed for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is currently accepting applications for its first class. Starting this fall, four students will be accepted into the Preparing Adults for Work and Society or PAWS program. Program Director Maggie...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia Housing Authority awarded funds for Kinney Point Resource Center

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Tuesday morning that it received $50,000 in funding to be put toward renovating the recently purchased Kinney Point Resource Center. The funds come from the Veterans United Foundation and adds to the previously awarded tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County Commission to host community information sessions for ARPA funds

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission will host public information meetings about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution, according to the department. The sessions will start Tuesday, Feb. 7. The commission said presentations will include information about the application process, timeline and disbursement schedule for ARPA funding. The...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Fulton girls basketball takes care of business against Tolton

FULTON-The Fulton High School girls basketball team took on Tolton on Tuesday night. The game was back in forth early as Jullian Aholt gets the three to go for Trailblazers. Kier Henderson later in the first half, gets the and 1 bucket to go to give Fulton the lead back.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Boone County suspends Ashland recycling program

ASHLAND - The Boone County Solid Waste committee has indefinitely suspended the city of Ashland's recycling program. Residents' recycling materials are currently being tossed into the dump with trash and other solid waste, according to a Facebook post by the city. The city announced the county removed its sole recycling...
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Criminal justice experts discuss the importance of new evidence in cold cases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department announced on Tuesday that it has reopened a cold case from 1994. CPD released a statement that they have reopened the 1994 murder of the 43-year-old Columbia resident Virginia Davis. Davis was found dead in her home in the 1500 block of Patsy lane on June 6, 1994. The post Criminal justice experts discuss the importance of new evidence in cold cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

