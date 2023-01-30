Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says strong January jobs report shows the economy can handle more rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that the January jobs report shows that the economy will remain resilient, despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, crushing the Dow Jones estimate of a 187,000 gain. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that the January jobs...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Jobs way up, stocks down, tech tough
1. Blowout jobs report ... nonfarm payrolls 517,000 in January versus 187,000 estimate ... sends bond yields back up. Yields shouldn't have come down in the first place after this week's Fed quarter-point interest rate hike and post-meeting commentary. People who thought the Fed should be thinking about when to cut rates are crazy. Rates need to go higher until labor slows. The.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
CNBC
European markets close higher; UK's FTSE 100 index hits all-time high as pound slides
LONDON — European markets closed higher Friday as investors digested key central bank decisions, economic data and corporate earnings. fell following U.S. jobs data. British stocks typically rise with a weak pound as it makes exports more competitive. Big oil majors on the benchmark collect their revenues in dollars. Additionally, the Bank of England also hiked rates by half a percentage point on Thursday.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Earnings from Apple, Amazon and Alphabet disappointed. Ford's CEO is frustrated after an ugly earnings report. There's a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating above the U.S. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Tech letdown. raised everyone's hopes with its refreshing...
CNBC
Here's a rapid-fire update on six Club stocks moving Friday on earnings
Following the busiest earnings day of the season, Jim Cramer on Friday offered his updated thinking on the six Club holdings that issued quarterly reports after Thursday's close. Here's a recap of what he said during the "Morning Meeting," which is exclusive for Investing Club members.
CNBC
China says suspected spy balloon over U.S. skies is a civilian airship
Chinese authorities said Friday that a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon spotted hovering over sensitive U.S. airspace was in fact a civilian airship intended for scientific research. China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that westerly wind had caused the airship to stray into U.S. territory, describing the incident as a...
CNBC
The current job market is a 'juggernaut,' economist says. Here are 6 things to know as a job seeker
The January jobs report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed strong job growth that handily beat expectations. Other labor market data issued this week — the Employment Cost Index and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey — also showed a hot job market defying recession fears.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 junior growth stocks for younger investors
CNBC’s Jim Cramer gave young investors a list of stocks he believes should be on their shopping lists. Cramer explained that junior growth stocks are smaller, faster-growing companies that could become huge in the future. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave young investors a list of stocks he believes...
CNBC
4 simple ways beginner investors can build the classic 60/40 portfolio
When it comes to investing, there are some tried-and-true formulas for "success" that have held fast over time: buy low and sell high, hold investments for the long term and diversify, diversify, diversify. Add to that mix the classic 60/40 portfolio model — a standard investing benchmark — that helps investors achieve that last point.
CNBC
Treasury yields leap after much hotter jobs report than expected
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 517,000 for January, notably above the 187,000 additions estimated by Dow Jones. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, lower than the 3.6% expected by Dow Jones. The data underscored the stickiness of the labor market. The Fed has been trying to cool the economy through monetary...
CNBC
Here’s our February rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer’s Investing Club portfolio
Here's a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the holdings we manage in the CNBC Investing Club. Jim and Club portfolio director Jeff Marks ran through each one of them on Saturday during our special February "Monthly Meeting," live from Miami.
CNBC
Adani shares close higher after brief 35% plunge on Hindenburg jitters; Asia stocks mixed
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of. Shares for Adani Enterprises closed up 1.38% after being down 35% at one point during Friday's session. Adani Ports closed up 7.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.2% in its final hour of trade. In mainland China, the...
CNBC
Is now a good time to buy a house? Ask yourself these 6 questions
If you're considering buying a home, you might be wondering if this is a good time to take the plunge — or how you even define a "good time" when it comes to today's market. After the whirlwind of activity that defined the housing market during the early years of the pandemic, things have calmed down. Mortgage rates have increased significantly since then (and have only now begun to come down), creating an affordability problem and helping slow down demand — which in turn might have given homebuyers some of their negotiation power back.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
CNBC
Tech stocks just finished a five-week rally — the longest stretch since market peak in November 2021
The Nasdaq closed out its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since November 2021, the month the index peaked. Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all disappointed, but investors are more focused on the cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing. The Nasdaq is up 15% to...
CNBC
Gold slides as robust jobs report stokes hawkish Fed fears
Gold prices dropped on Friday to more than a three-week low after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised fears that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates. Spot gold was down 2.5% to $1,864.79 per ounce. Bullion is on track for its biggest weekly fall since early October. U.S. gold...
CNBC
Despite big layoffs, it’s still a great time to work in tech, experts say: ‘I’ve seen bad job markets…this is not it’
Raveena Mathur had heard the rumors about layoffs coming to Silicon Valley for months — but the warnings didn't scare her. She had been working at a Big Tech firm as a senior business analyst for eight months, and was convinced she had one of the most secure jobs in the world.
CNBC
Why Friday's market moves are an 'amazing feat' — listen to the 'Homestretch'
I THINK THE ECONOMY IS TOO HIGH. WE GOT MORE THAN 500,000 JOBS. HE WANTS DEFLATION FOR WAGES. THAT ISN'T WHAT HE WANTS. HE'S REAL SERIOUS ABOUT THIS. LET'S GO OVER WHAT I'M SEEING. ONE, IS I THINK LILY IS FIGHTING. THE TREND. IT'S ONE OF THE TOP FIVE STORIES.
CNBC
China's real estate crisis isn't over yet, IMF says
"Authorities' recent policy measures are welcome, but in our view additional action will be needed in order to end the real estate crisis," Thomas Helbling, deputy director in the IMF's Asia Pacific Department, said in a briefing. The IMF analysis was part of the organization's latest report on China, following...
Comments / 0