New federal numbers show that 135 nursing homes closed in 2022, significantly fewer than what was projected by the sector’s largest advocacy group. But industry sources said – and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services acknowledged – that the number does not reflect the full reality on the ground. Facilities planning to shutter must submit a closure plan to state regulators and CMS, communicate the information to staff, residents and their families, and then implement that plan after it is approved.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO