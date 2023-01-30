Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Speciality care use falls after nursing home admission: report
The use of specialty medical care drops steeply after a nursing home admission, with access to mental health care particularly affected, according to a new study from Harvard University and Beth Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Investigators used the Minimum Data Set and Medicare fee-for-service claims to track specialist outpatient...
McKnight's
‘Critical access’ not at critical mass, but skilled nursing providers push on
Support for the concept of critical access nursing homes is growing among providers, but it has yet to gain much traction among industry leaders or the politicians who would need to create such a safety net for seniors and people with disabilities. Such a program could bring more stability to...
McKnight's
Rehab benefits nursing home residents ill with COVID, study finds
Nursing home residents can tolerate moderate-to-high amounts of physical rehabilitation while ill with symptomatic COVID-19 in order to decrease the odds of long-term atrophy and improve functional outcomes, a new study finds. Despite symptoms such as fever, lethargy and even dehydration, rehabilitation during COVID-19 illness is beneficial for this population,...
McKnight's
Unexpected Medicaid increase saves 146-year-old nursing home from sale
Any Medicaid raise makes a difference to all nursing homes in today’s tight financial environment. But for one historic nonprofit Pennsylvania facility, a final rate determination this month made the difference between preserving a 146-year legacy of service and selling to a for-profit buyer. The board of the Inglis...
McKnight's
6 Iowa long-term care facilities put into receivership, transfers in motion
Nursing home operators and advocates across the country are desperately asking for legislative and regulatory relief, but any help that may come will be too late for six long-term care facilities that have been placed into receivership and the 263 residents who must find new homes. Last week, the owner...
McKnight's
Skilled nursing angst, grit emerge after PHE end date announced
Xavier Becerra, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Less than a day after President Biden declared May 11 will be the end of the public health emergency (PHE), nursing home leaders were scrambling to understand the full implications, while also making plans to fight the return of some less flexible conditions.
McKnight's
Medical cannabis may help seniors taper opioids for chronic pain: study
New findings offer evidence that medical cannabis could be helpful in tapering patients off long-term opioid treatment for chronic pain, investigators say. The study was conducted in New York state, where medical cannabis became legal in 2014. Investigators examined health data for more than 8,000 adults from 2017 to 2019. Prescription opioid dosages were tracked over the 12 months prior to receipt of medical cannabis and up to eight months later.
McKnight's
FDA no longer requires positive COVID-19 test to prescribe Paxlovid, Lagevrio
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday made it easier for clinicians to prescribe the COVID-19 antiviral drugs Paxlovid and Lagevrio in cases where transmission is evident and the patient is at high risk of severe illness. The two drugs originally were indicated for use after receipt of a positive...
McKnight's
A loud and clear message on staffing mandates
We’ve heard a lot of chatter about nursing home staffing mandates in the last few months. In one corner, we’ve got consumers and union reps angry that local ratios for skilled nursing facilities haven’t been enacted or enforced yet. Forget that state officials have backed off the very laws they championed in acknowledgment of the fact that, in some places, there is simply no one to hire.
McKnight's
Genesis Healthcare in growth mode as it picks up 38 former ProMedica facilities
Genesis Healthcare appears to be correcting its long-time slide in the nursing home sector, confirming this week that the company is adding 34 skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania and four in Colorado. All of the buildings were operated by former competitor ProMedica under agreement with real estate investment trust Welltower...
McKnight's
Analysis: Medication adherence spotty among U.S. diabetes patients
Medication is often recommended as part of ongoing therapy to reduce long-term disease risk in diabetes, but a sizable number of patients do not consistently follow their healthcare providers’ advice, investigators have found. The researchers analyzed the use of glucose-, blood pressure- and lipid-lowering medications from the 2005 to...
McKnight's
CMS: Official 2022 closures fell far below industry projection
New federal numbers show that 135 nursing homes closed in 2022, significantly fewer than what was projected by the sector’s largest advocacy group. But industry sources said – and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services acknowledged – that the number does not reflect the full reality on the ground. Facilities planning to shutter must submit a closure plan to state regulators and CMS, communicate the information to staff, residents and their families, and then implement that plan after it is approved.
McKnight's
Building strength by dispersing control: Guardian Healthcare decentralizes to thrive
A lot of preconceptions and thought processes are going out the window at Guardian Healthcare, which boasts 35 skilled nursing facilities and more than 3,800 residents in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. That’s to make way for better collaboration and more localized decision-making. Guardian President and CEO Michael Herald explains...
Comments / 0