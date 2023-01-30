North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boom Supersonic begins construction on superfactory
Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory in Greensboro this week. The manufacturing site is located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom’s flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
How the nuclear industry is expanding in North Carolina and around the world
Recently, a siren went off at the McGuire Nuclear Station, northwest of Charlotte. Both Duke Energy and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said it was a false alarm and there was no emergency. Safety drills in the event of a nuclear emergency are not routine for most people. What should folks know...
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
Up to $40,000 available to eligible homeowners in North Carolina
The COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of North Carolinians in need of housing assistance for mortgages, rent, and utilities. Assistance is available—but apply soon before funds run out! Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.
North Carolina senator considering bill for I-95 tolls, money to go toward highway upgrades, maintenance
Some people only make a quick pit stop, after dealing with the headache of road construction on I-95.
South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
qcnews.com
North Carolina Nazi
Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk about Pelley's brand of fascism, based in Asheville, as it worked to influence many Americans. North Carolina Nazi. Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Housing Markets Among The Most Inflated
A January 2023 report out of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has found that three North Carolina housing markets rank among the most inflated in the country. The report is called the Beracha and Johnson Housing Market Ranking and it’s a part of the FAU Real Estate Initiative. These rankings include the top 100 housing markets aground the country ranked on their degree of overpricing/underpricing. They state that open-source housing price indices (HPIs) were used to create the list.
The Daily South
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina
All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
After a mild, wet January, what weather can North Carolina expect in February?
(WGHP) – The first month of 2023 ended up being our warmest January in the Piedmont Triad since 2006. Not only was it relatively mild, but January was also soggy with 15 days of a trace or more rainfall recorded at PTI airport. It’s also notable that for the first time since Winter 2019-2020, the […]
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
WBTV
Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as new Executive Director for Working Lands Trust
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Working Lands Trust (WLT) has announced that Ms. Michael “Mikey” Fulk has been selected as their new Executive Director. “We are excited to have Mikey on board with WLT. She brings decades worth of experience working with federal, state, and private organizations on conservation issues across the nation. We look forward to seeing where she takes WLT in the future,” states Bob Schaefer, Board Chair.
