Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?
Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York nursing homes, unions seek Medicaid hike
An increase in funding from the state's health care program for low-income New Yorkers is needed in order to alleviate a severe staffing shortage, a consortium of non-profit facilities and labor unions on Monday urged. The groups, including the powerful health care workers union 1199SEIU and Leading Age New York,...
Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban
Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough. In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.” “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
It’s Not Too Late: Heating Assistance Programs Still Available For Income-Qualified Customers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Winter’s control over upstate New York continues and National Grid reminds its customers to take advantage of programs that can help them pay and manage their winter energy bills as part of its Winter Customer Savings Initiative. “The impact of higher energy supply costs is...
McKnight's
CMS: Official 2022 closures fell far below industry projection
New federal numbers show that 135 nursing homes closed in 2022, significantly fewer than what was projected by the sector’s largest advocacy group. But industry sources said – and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services acknowledged – that the number does not reflect the full reality on the ground. Facilities planning to shutter must submit a closure plan to state regulators and CMS, communicate the information to staff, residents and their families, and then implement that plan after it is approved.
Housing costs drive New Yorkers out of state, report finds
A report from the Fiscal Policy Institute found that housing costs are driving New Yorkers out of the state, not high taxes. A fiscal policy group looked at the most common county-to-county moves from New Yorkers and found homes savings far outpace tax relief. [ more › ]
mcknightshomecare.com
NY provider groups pressure Hochul on home care legislation
New York state provider groups are turning up the heat on Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to include the New York Home Care First Act in the 2024 budget proposal she will unveil Wednesday in Albany. The legislation was first introduced a year ago but was left out of the final...
New York State Department of Health Acting Commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued new guidance to help combat the opioid crisis
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Opioid deaths across New York state continue to rise and Dr. James McDonald, the New York State Department of Health Acting Commissioner, issued a determination yesterday, stating that health care practitioners are authorized to continue using telemedicine as an option to treat and prescribe to New Yorkers battling opioid use disorder. […]
How NY Gov. Hochul’s budget could mean a wage increase for you
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s minimum wage is already higher than the federal rate, but it could go up even higher under a plan explained in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal. She presented her plans Wednesday for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes indexing the minimum wage to inflation. During her January State of […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted
If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
NY Gov. Hochul’s $227B budget plan: Money for asylum-seekers, schools, MTA and more
Governor Kathy Hochul makes announcement of David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center will be completed in October 2022, two years ahead of schedule and on budget. The Democratic governor’s spending plan answered lingering questions about corporate taxes and how she would fund the MTA. [ more › ]
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations
A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
McKnight's
6 Iowa long-term care facilities put into receivership, transfers in motion
Nursing home operators and advocates across the country are desperately asking for legislative and regulatory relief, but any help that may come will be too late for six long-term care facilities that have been placed into receivership and the 263 residents who must find new homes. Last week, the owner...
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
What Happens After You Die? NY Legalizes Controversial 3rd Option
Until 2023, there have been two options for you in New York when you die: burial or cremation. But now, because of new legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul, there’s a third option for the deceased and their loved ones: having your dead body turned into dirt. It’s...
How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying. A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:. In the less than...
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
