WIBX 950

Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?

Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
nystateofpolitics.com

New York nursing homes, unions seek Medicaid hike

An increase in funding from the state's health care program for low-income New Yorkers is needed in order to alleviate a severe staffing shortage, a consortium of non-profit facilities and labor unions on Monday urged. The groups, including the powerful health care workers union 1199SEIU and Leading Age New York,...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
McKnight's

CMS: Official 2022 closures fell far below industry projection

New federal numbers show that 135 nursing homes closed in 2022, significantly fewer than what was projected by the sector’s largest advocacy group. But industry sources said – and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services acknowledged – that the number does not reflect the full reality on the ground. Facilities planning to shutter must submit a closure plan to state regulators and CMS, communicate the information to staff, residents and their families, and then implement that plan after it is approved.
IOWA STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

NY provider groups pressure Hochul on home care legislation

New York state provider groups are turning up the heat on Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to include the New York Home Care First Act in the 2024 budget proposal she will unveil Wednesday in Albany. The legislation was first introduced a year ago but was left out of the final...
WASHINGTON STATE
WETM 18 News

New York State Department of Health Acting Commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued new guidance to help combat the opioid crisis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Opioid deaths across New York state continue to rise and Dr. James McDonald, the New York State Department of Health Acting Commissioner, issued a determination yesterday, stating that health care practitioners are authorized to continue using telemedicine as an option to treat and prescribe to New Yorkers battling opioid use disorder. […]
nystateofpolitics.com

Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted

If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
WIBX 950

See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out

You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties

COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public. According to the latest data from the CDC, there are six counties in New York State that are at a "HIGH" level for the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban

New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
McKnight's

6 Iowa long-term care facilities put into receivership, transfers in motion

Nursing home operators and advocates across the country are desperately asking for legislative and regulatory relief, but any help that may come will be too late for six long-term care facilities that have been placed into receivership and the 263 residents who must find new homes. Last week, the owner...
IOWA STATE

