KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday January 29th

Winter returns with a vengeance at majority of the Concho Valley expecting to see widespread winter impacts throughout the day on Tuesday and early on Wednesday. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the entire viewing area from 12PM on Monday through 9AM on Wednesday. Freezing rain will be the greatest concerns over the next couple of days.

This afternoon, A few spotty showers will be possible but most of the region will just see cold and cloudy conditions. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach up into the mid to 30s, getting just above freezing for the afternoon hours. Overnight and through the early morning hours lows will dip back below the freezing mark increasing the risk of the freezing rain. A slight glaze of ice will be possible Monday night, but the greatest accumulation is expected for Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday Afternoon, temperatures increase and warmer air move in allowing the transition from freezing rain and all rain event. Still cold, but reduces the risk of slick roadways. Rain will begin to move out of the region on Thursday with temperatures increasing into the weekend.

