MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Jan. 18, a strange light was seen in Hawai’i’s night sky.

The blue spiral was captured by the Subaru Telescope that is on Mauna Kea.

The National Astronomical Observatory, which owns the telescope, said the blue spiral was a navigation satellite that was launched by Space-X.

A global-positioning satellite, it was launched into space on Jan. 18 for the U.S. Space Force.