stanfordreview.org
Does Academic Freedom Have a Future at Stanford?
Editor's Note: These remarks were delivered by Professor Russell A. Berman at last week's (1/26) faculty senate meeting. The remarks refer to Stanford's Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative. The EHLI has been a catastrophe for the university. It has shaken the faith of faculty and students in the university's commitment...
Stanford Daily
From the Community | Not IDEAL — Speech and education at Stanford
Last Thursday the Faculty Senate heard a presentation on the Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative and heard a discussion about the potential harm that could come out of it. In her remarks, Provost Persis Drell insisted that EHLI had nothing to do with the IDEAL initiative, but with all respect, I beg to differ slightly from the Provost—I believe that at least the basic spirit of EHLI has everything to do with IDEAL.
Stanford Daily
Stanford community groups express concerns on expected affirmative action ban
Community groups at Stanford have expressed significant worry over the Supreme Court’s upcoming decisions on Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. Presidents and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina, which experts predict would hinder colleges’ efforts to ensure more diverse student bodies and provide more equitable financial aid programs.
Stanford Daily
GSC mourns the loss of Tyre Nichols, develops plans to boost enrollment in Stanford’s Teaching Kitchen
The Graduate Student Council (GSC) honored the memory of the late Tyre Nichols and discussed strategies to boost graduate student engagement with Stanford’s Teaching Kitchen classes during its Tuesday meeting. Emily Schell, GSC co-chair and fifth-year developmental and psychological sciences Ph.D. student, opened the meeting by observing a moment...
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweets
Petition with 11,000 signatures calling on Stanford to reprimand or terminate Professor Michele Dauber. (Sacramento, Calif.) Standard University is not investigating law professor Michele Dauber for comments made on Twitter that some people are calling harassment and sexist, according to Stephen Chen, Stanford Title IX Coordinator.
Stanford Daily
Photo Gallery: Throwback — Stanford amidst drought
With the current climate and downpour of atmospheric rivers for weeks on end, it becomes difficult to remember that our school and state were ever in a drought. On Oct. 1, 2022, California entered its fourth year of extreme drought; all counties in the state, including Santa Clara County, are under drought emergency proclamations, according to the official website of the State of California.
Stanford Daily
Stanford police under scrutiny after drawing gun on Black man
This article contains descriptions of policing, anti-Black racism and gun violence. Jessica Stovall, a fifth-year Ph.D. student, was listening to an audiobook while taking a walk on campus late Saturday night when she said she heard the words “put your hands up” shouted loud enough to “pierce” through her headphones.
Stanford Daily
Brink’s brilliant triple-double block party paves the way to Stanford win
Scores of fans lined up on the outside hallways of Maples Pavilion after the game between the No. 3-ranked Stanford women’s basketball team (21-2, 9-1 Pac-12) and Oregon (14-7, 5-5 Pac-12) — men, women and children alike, all eagerly waiting their turn to meet the Stanford players, each of whom were lined up along a makeshift long table in position and ready to sign autographs. Junior forward Cameron Brink and sophomore forward Brooke Demetre, fresh off a postgame presser, rushed to take their places at the table’s end, saving some of the best for last for Stanford in this match versus Oregon in which the Cardinal prevailed 62-54.
How Democratic, Republican lawmakers plan to tackle CA gun violence in wake of mass shootings
California already has roughly 100 gun laws on the books. These recent mass shootings have led people to ask whether they're working - and what more can be done?
Washington Examiner
$5 million reparations for black residents not enough, San Francisco official says
A city official from San Francisco , California, said the draft plan for black residents to receive $5 million in reparations is not enough for proper compensation. Supervisor Shamann Walton told National Review Tuesday the 5 million number, which the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee said would remedy previous discrimination against black city residents, is "much less than a lot of the projections that people say black people should receive for reparations here in the United States.”
Here's what to know about reparations in S.F. and CA
A groundbreaking state committee tasked with defining "reparations" for descendants of enslaved African Americans met in San Diego last weekend to discuss the rollout of California's plan to give restitution to its Black residents. They discussed how to define eligible citizens, but ultimately voted to extend their deadline to 2024. Earlier this month, San Francisco's committee on reparations made headlines for its first draft proposal, but drew ire from some...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco approves first concealed carry permit since major Supreme Court ruling
The San Francisco Sheriff's Office approved a resident's application to carry a concealed weapon, marking the first such approval since the Supreme Court's landmark Second Amendment decision last summer. On Friday, the sheriff's office approved a resident's application to carry a concealed weapon, which is known as a CCW permit....
Stanford Daily
Of monsters and mead: The English Department rekindles the spirit of ‘Beowulf’
On the top floor of Margaret Jacks Hall, the Stanford English Department performed a sly act of transformation on Thursday: It turned a conference room into a mead hall. What appeared initially to be a dim classroom became the warm and protective medieval lodge of Norse legends. But it wasn’t just the room, lit by electric votives and garnered with flower arrangements, that changed; rather, the real change was in the audience. It had been led by the hand into another time and another spirit: the heart of “Beowulf.”
Stanford Daily
Letter to the Editor: Cyclists and people with disabilities
I became disabled several months ago and must now use a wheelchair. On two recent visits to campus I saw something a bit discouraging. To wheel from place to place required crossing some bike lane marked paths, such as next to the Quad, or streets that cyclists were using. In trying to cross these paths, I found literally every single cyclist unwilling to yield to a wheelchair or even slow down. Riders on scooters behaved the same. Many tried to pretend they didn’t see me, looking away as they sped past.
San Francisco reparations proposal would destroy city's budget, supervisors caution
A San Francisco reparations proposal that would give $5 million to each qualifying Black resident, would not be possible with current budgetary constraints, officials said.
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
48hills.org
How the state of California is screwing San Francisco on housing
I have been talking to folks at the City Planning Department to follow up on my analysis of the numbers in the Housing Element, and after a good amount of research, I think can fairly conclude the following:. The state, thanks to the likes of Sen. Scott Wiener, has totally...
santaclaranews.org
City Council Majority Hires New City Attorney for $345,000 Salary But Doesn’t Know His Total Compensation Cost to City
A majority of the Santa Clara City Council voted to change the City’s salary structure to pay new City Attorney Glen Googins’ $345,000 per year. It was a required administrative action according to the outside consultants managing the City Attorney search process. The City had to update the...
48hills.org
Watching the cops, and recording them …
The horrifying footage out of Memphis came from the body cameras of the cops involved, but over the years, particularly in San Francisco, some of the most important evidence of police misconduct has been caught on private cell phones. That is: People were watching the cops, and filming the cops.
studyfinds.org
Taking sleeping pills increases risk of dementia — especially if you’re White
SAN FRANCISCO — The notion of popping a pill for easier, longer sleep certainly sounds convenient, but researchers from the University of California-San Francisco may make many think twice about reaching for some Ambien. Their study finds that various sleeping medications, including Benzos, Ambien, and antidepressants, can increase the risk of developing dementia — particularly among White people.
