Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm weather for Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It doesn’t get much better than this for early February. Since Sunday we have had beautiful beach weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the beach and into the low to mid 80s east of I-75. We can expect to see that continue through Thursday with the only downside being some patchy morning fog which will quickly burn off by 8 to 9 a.m. There is a dense fog advisory in effect from Sarasota northward through Tampa from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
Leoma Lovegrove turns Matlacha hurricane debris into art
What once was a colorful art studio in Matlacha is now a bleak sight stripped to the studs. Like most places in the village, Leoma Lovegrove’s art studio is only a shell of what it once was. But shingle by shingle, Leoma is trying to change that in her...
Longboat Observer
Where to find the hidden nightlife in Sarasota, Longboat
Despite rumors to the contrary, local nightlife doesn’t shut down when the sun goes down. (Heck, a few keep the lights on until midnight!) We’ve come up with a quick, but hardly complete, list of places that offer after-dinner drinks, a game of trivia, live music or a late-night nosh.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
Mysuncoast.com
New road projects coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man battling Stage 4 cancer receiving new roof to his damaged home free of charge
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a very rough time for Brian Putman. He has been battling Stage 4 brain cancer since 2020 and now has bone cancer. Making things even worse is damage to his home from Hurricane Ian. “I wasn’t in the greatest shape financially to...
Longboat Observer
Post Kitchen and Bar in Sarasota puts a new twist on old favorites
Eddie Yzeiri, owner of two Appollonia Grill restaurants in Sarasota, had so much success over 10 years that he could have opened a third location. Instead, he decided to change course and move away from the Greek-Mediterranean cuisine on which he had previously concentrated. Post Kitchen & Bar, which opened...
Rollover crash causes major delays on Howard Frankland Bridge
A rollover crash is causing major delays on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota judges presiding at annual vow renewal on Valentine’s Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Say “I Do” Again vow renewal ceremony returns to Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for more than 35 years, the sunset ceremony includes light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.
sarasotamagazine.com
Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night
The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa restaurants named the most romantic in the country
Tampa is a romantic city. Don’t believe us, just check out our date night guide for some lovely inspiration. Opentable recently released a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country, and four Tampa foodie treasures made the list. The honors went to The Sacred Pepper, Ocean Prime, Charley’s Steakhouse, and Cooper’s Hawk Winery.
businessobserverfl.com
Noted entrepreneur replaces former Roy’s in Sarasota with French cuisine
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Dr., across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
All Lanes Open On Sunset Point Road In Clearwater After Serious Injury Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel were on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries on Sunset Point Road near Hercules Avenue. According to police, an adult female driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
WINKNEWS.com
Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store
Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
