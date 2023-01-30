SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It doesn’t get much better than this for early February. Since Sunday we have had beautiful beach weather with highs in the mid to upper 70s at the beach and into the low to mid 80s east of I-75. We can expect to see that continue through Thursday with the only downside being some patchy morning fog which will quickly burn off by 8 to 9 a.m. There is a dense fog advisory in effect from Sarasota northward through Tampa from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO