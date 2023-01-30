ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina. The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSX Railroad near 11th Street and Walton Way where nine railcars derailed on Wednesday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported. Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Train Derailment This Morning in Richmond County

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 9 CSX railroad cars derailed this morning in the area near 11th and Walton Way, all on CSX property. No injuries are reported. Crews are on the scene working on the cleanup. The recovery will shot down a one mile square block in the 11th Street/Walton Way area. Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route for the time being.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
AIKEN, SC
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council has received a grant to fund three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta’s most hazardous intersections. The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve working-class residents of east Augusta who must cross a multi-lane street to reach businesses, community centers and bus stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 dead after striking building with vehicle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response. Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission. The wrecked trucks may not be usable due...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Victim ID’d in deadly shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
AUGUSTA, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake shakes Milledgeville, Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An earthquake gave some people in our region an unusual wake-up call Friday morning. The USGS reports that a magnitude 2.09 earthquake rattled the area northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia, at 7:13 a.m. Milledgeville is about 30 miles northeast of Macon. The quake had a depth of...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

