The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 9 CSX railroad cars derailed this morning in the area near 11th and Walton Way, all on CSX property. No injuries are reported. Crews are on the scene working on the cleanup. The recovery will shot down a one mile square block in the 11th Street/Walton Way area. Motorists are being advised to take an alternate route for the time being.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO