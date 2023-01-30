Read full article on original website
[FULL] Morning Mix- Wellness tips, Barbie, and more!
Nine railcars came off the track during an overnight derailment near 11th Street in Augusta.
Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
Warrenville fire spreads from vehicle to home
According to Aiken County Dispatch, Langley Volunteer Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire along the 1000 block of Lands End Drive in Warrenville, SC, near Richardson’s Lake.
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina. The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up...
Train derailment redirects traffic near 11th Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSX Railroad near 11th Street and Walton Way where nine railcars derailed on Wednesday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported. Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for...
Edgefield drivers cope with car problems after pumping bad gas
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tank full of bad gas left a woman in Edgefield County stuck with a $1,600 bill after her car broke down. Some Edgefield residents stopped by a local gas station for their normal fill-up but didn’t realize the gas they put in their cars was bad.
Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
Community-made murals aim to enhance Augusta crosswalk
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council has received a grant to fund three crosswalk murals in one of Augusta’s most hazardous intersections. The murals will be community-created in the East Boundary and Telfair intersection and primarily serve working-class residents of east Augusta who must cross a multi-lane street to reach businesses, community centers and bus stops.
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data from Maggie’s phone
Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer crimes center. He is an expert in cell phone forensics. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED extracted and analyzed data …. Lt. Britt Dove with SLED is called to the stand. He works in the computer...
Fire chief tells about wrecked trucks, future of first response
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta leaders on Tuesday learned more about two firetrucks that recently wrecked, plus learned a little bit about the future of first response. Fire Chief Antonio Burden delivered the information during a committee meeting of the Augusta Commission. The wrecked trucks may not be usable due...
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Sullivan Road and Hollis Road on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they responded at 2:48 a.m. to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon...
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
Augusta moves forward on 400 new stun guns for deputies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members decided Tuesday to move forward on buying hundreds of new stun guns for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. City leaders also learned about the damage to two city firetrucks that recently overturned. MORE FROM AUGUSTA COMMISSION:. During an Augusta Commission committee meeting...
Earthquake shakes Milledgeville, Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An earthquake gave some people in our region an unusual wake-up call Friday morning. The USGS reports that a magnitude 2.09 earthquake rattled the area northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia, at 7:13 a.m. Milledgeville is about 30 miles northeast of Macon. The quake had a depth of...
13th Annual Black History Concert happening in Aiken
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is excited to host the 13th Annual Black History Concert on Saturday, February 25.
Motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash involving a motorcycle caused traffic to be at standstill at the intersection of Washington Road and Bertram Road Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 7:50 a.m. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital for non-life...
