ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Grass fire breaks out near Arrowhead Stadium after Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDYjN_0kVkRAmx00

A grass fire broke out at Arrowhead Stadium following the Chiefs’ AFC Championship game victory over the Bengals on Sunday.

The fire seems to be at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex, which includes both Arrowhead and the Royals’ Kauffman Stadium. The Kansas City Fire Department is working to extinguish the flames, though traffic getting out of stadium parking lots has increased as a result.

Kansas City is on fire outside of arrowhead pic.twitter.com/hdWisFaBw5

— Tino Bovenzi (@TinoBovenzi) January 30, 2023

Details on how the fire started are not immediately available.

The Raytown Fire Department was reportedly on the scene as well as the Kansas City fire department.

Hill on arrowhead was on fire pic.twitter.com/IycjbsBmVg

— hammfoto (@hammfoto) January 30, 2023

A reported 73,426 fans were on hand to witness the Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 to make their third Super Bowl in four years. A 45-yard field goal from Harrison Butker just before time expired sealed the win for Kansas City after Joseph Ossai’s penalty for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes got the Chiefs within range. Kansas City will face the Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 in Arizona on Feb. 12.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

‘Definitely didn’t feel good’: Patrick Mahomes drops truth bomb on playing through injury in AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from 100 percent during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which only made his team’s 23-20 victory even more incredible. There were concerns about his status ahead of the Bengals game due to a problematic ankle which he also tweaked in the second half of the conference title game. Nevertheless, Mahomes got the job done, thanks to his will to finish the contest (via Adam Teicher of ESPN).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?

In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
76K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy