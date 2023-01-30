Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Celebrate Black History Month in Utah at these events
SALT LAKE CITY — Black history in the Beehive State dates back even longer than Latter-day Saint history in the area, predating the Saints’ arrival by almost 25 years. In fact, African Americans like James P. Beckworth and Jacob Dodson were a part of fur trapping and exploratory expeditions in the Utah territory. And three Black slaves — Green Flake, Oscar Crosby and Hark Lay — were among the group that arrived in Utah with Brigham Young in 1847. Issac James, Jane Manning and their sons arrived later that year; they were the first free Black pioneers to settle in the state. By 1850, the census listed 24 “free persons of color” and 26 Black slaves in Utah.
890kdxu.com
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
Some beers may disappear from Utah store shelves
An annual bill on alcohol policy will add more bar licenses, but some beer brands could potentially disappear from grocery and convenience store shelves.
KSLTV
Forget big business, Utah lawmaker wants to deregulate … lemonade stands?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders regularly tout the state as one of the nation’s most “business-friendly,” and on Tuesday advanced a bill to remove regulations for some of the smallest businesses out there: lemonade stands. Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, said he would like to see...
KUTV
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
ksl.com
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
KSLTV
Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
890kdxu.com
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
KSLTV
Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks
PETER SINKS, Utah — Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday. However, no place was colder than Peter Sinks in northern Utah on Monday, with the low there at minus 62 degrees. The area had not seen a temperature that low since 2002.
890kdxu.com
Utah Mandates ATV/OHV Vehicle Education Starting Feb 1st 2023
Starting Feb 1st 2023, Everyone driving an off-highway vehicle, (OHV) on public lands will now need to complete an online program. It is free, but that doesn't lessen the outrage coming from outdoor enthusiasts all over Utah. A very large portion of the southern Utah region enjoys off-roading almost all year round.
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
KSLTV
Utah’s Peter Sinks reaches -62 Monday; Why does it get so cold?
LOGAN, Utah — Why so cold Utah? It was cold all over the Beehive State Monday, but Peter Sinks recorded a jaw-dropping -62. The second coldest temperature ever recorded in the lower 48 states was in Utah, in the same place, a notorious cold spot 2o miles northeast of Logan.
Utah just banned gender-affirming healthcare for transgender kids. These 21 other states are considering similar bills in 2023.
Republican lawmakers across the country are proposing a flood of bills aiming to restrict or outright ban healthcare options for transgender youth.
890kdxu.com
Hey Utah! Can You Tell If It’s Fake News or News News?
Every week we play Fake News or News News on B92.1's Mikey & The Mrs Show to see how well we can tell fact from fiction. But enough about us...Now it's your turn!. Every week we play Fake News or News News on The Mikey & The Mrs Show on B92.1. Here are some fun facts that may be fun fiction!
The Hottest And Coldest Spots In Utah
Utah is a state of great beauty and all sorts of climates. Northern Utah can get extremely cold, I'm looking at you Vernal, and also extremely hot. Britannica.com classifies Utah as an arid state. Northern Utah is affected by air masses from the northern Pacific Ocean and continental polar air. Southern Utah, by contrast, has a warm, almost dry, subtropical climate. Utah is a state with low humidity, speaking from experience, you’ll want a humidifier and a lot of lotion, and four seasons. In Utah, the average temperature in July is in the low 70s F, while in the winter, the average temperature is just below freezing. After some looking around on the internet, I’ve found both the hottest and coldest places in Utah.
KSLTV
Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag — but it’s not exactly the design unveiled late last year. The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag — one selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10 — while classifying the current flag as the state’s ceremonial flag.
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
Where is Peter Sinks, Utah, site of the coldest temperature in the US?
Utahns who woke up this morning thinking it couldn't get much colder than here in the Beehive State were spot on.
Comments / 0