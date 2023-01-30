Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
Related
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
KMPH.com
Fresno D.A. calls for legislators to hold criminals accountable following officer's murder
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp issued a statement following the death of a Selma police officer who was shot and killed by a convicted felon with prior drug, and armed robbery charges. The officer was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday in...
KMPH.com
Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
KMPH.com
Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA
The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where it said, "Governor...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash
Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
KTVU FOX 2
Goshen massacre: Sheriff calls on Newsom to reinstate death penalty for suspected 'baby killers'
GOSHEN, Calif. - Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reinstate the death penalty for the suspects in the Goshen massacre. The shooters are still at large, the Sheriff said during a press conference Monday, and added that they are close to bringing these "baby killers" to justice.
GV Wire
No Domestic Violence Charge for Former Judge Arrested in Fresno
Oliver W. Wanger, a former federal judge from Fresno, will not face charges following a domestic violence arrest last month. Police arrested Wanger, 82, on Dec. 17, 2022, at his north Fresno home. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office — conflicting out “to avoid any appearance of impropriety if handled by our office” a DA spokeswoman said — turned the case over to counterparts in Tulare County for investigation.
‘Arrests will be made’: Sheriff Boudreaux on Goshen homicides
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In an update on the six people shot and killed in Goshen on January 16, which included a 10-month-old baby, Tulare County Sherrif Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed on Monday that the deaths of the six individuals were a “cartel-style execution.” According to the Sheriff, the autopsies have confirmed that all six […]
CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
KMPH.com
Students in Selma create heartfelt messages for law enforcement
SELMA, Calif. — School was back in session Wednesday for Eric White Elementary, but parents and students are still feeling the impact of Tuesday’s shooting where a Selma officer was shot and killed. The district is now offering mental health support for students left traumatized. A 2nd-grade parent,...
KMPH.com
Procession held for fallen Selma police officer at CRMC
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A procession took place Tuesday evening for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed. The Selma Police Department says the officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine Street. He approached the suspect and was shot several times.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dalton R. J. Wolfgang Bradley
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dalton R. J. Wolfgang Bradley. Dalton Bradley is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Assault. 25-year-old Bradley is 6' tall, 155 lbs., and had brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Dalton Bradley is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
KMPH.com
Students turn sheet metal into beautiful art at California State Prison Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (FOX26) — Students in the Sheet Metal Program at California State Prison Corcoran are using art as a way to beautify the institution. They are creating colorful plants out of pieces of sheet metal. These art pieces are replacing water-hungry plants to help with the drought. People...
KMPH.com
Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Selma identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the person they say is responsible for the killing of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday. They say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma shot and killed Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. around 11:45 a.m. Homicide detectives Dixon into the...
DOJ: Fresno hairstylist and actress charged in over $20M caregiver fraud
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12-count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) […]
thesungazette.com
Former pharmacy to aid homeless in Tulare
Lighthouse Rescue Mission has leased the former Walgreens at 49 W. Tulare Ave. after years of the site being on the market with no takers. The faith-based nonprofit provides shelter, ministry and jobs to Tulare’s homeless and will use the site to relocate and expand its Lighthouse Thrift Store, which raises funds and provides work opportunities for those transitioning off the streets.
KMJ
Taunting Driver Leads 9 Officers, CHP Helicopter On Chase Through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
Comments / 0