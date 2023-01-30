ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA

The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where it said, "Governor...
SELMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash

Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

No Domestic Violence Charge for Former Judge Arrested in Fresno

Oliver W. Wanger, a former federal judge from Fresno, will not face charges following a domestic violence arrest last month. Police arrested Wanger, 82, on Dec. 17, 2022, at his north Fresno home. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office — conflicting out “to avoid any appearance of impropriety if handled by our office” a DA spokeswoman said — turned the case over to counterparts in Tulare County for investigation.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 sniffs out 50lbs of fentanyl in Fresno traffic stop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man was arrested for several alleged drug-related charges after officers from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Fresno said they seized more than 200,000 pills of fentanyl during a traffic stop. Officials say on Friday, Jan. 27 around 12:17 p.m. a Central Division K9 officer and his canine partner […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Students in Selma create heartfelt messages for law enforcement

SELMA, Calif. — School was back in session Wednesday for Eric White Elementary, but parents and students are still feeling the impact of Tuesday’s shooting where a Selma officer was shot and killed. The district is now offering mental health support for students left traumatized. A 2nd-grade parent,...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Procession held for fallen Selma police officer at CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A procession took place Tuesday evening for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed. The Selma Police Department says the officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine Street. He approached the suspect and was shot several times.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dalton R. J. Wolfgang Bradley

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dalton R. J. Wolfgang Bradley. Dalton Bradley is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Assault. 25-year-old Bradley is 6' tall, 155 lbs., and had brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Dalton Bradley is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Selma identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the person they say is responsible for the killing of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday. They say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma shot and killed Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. around 11:45 a.m. Homicide detectives Dixon into the...
SELMA, CA
thesungazette.com

Former pharmacy to aid homeless in Tulare

Lighthouse Rescue Mission has leased the former Walgreens at 49 W. Tulare Ave. after years of the site being on the market with no takers. The faith-based nonprofit provides shelter, ministry and jobs to Tulare’s homeless and will use the site to relocate and expand its Lighthouse Thrift Store, which raises funds and provides work opportunities for those transitioning off the streets.
TULARE, CA

