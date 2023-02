With no flight home to catch, John Calipari had no reason to rush to the airport from his postgame press conference at Ole Miss, where he spoke for over seven minutes after Kentucky defeated the Rebels. Calipari used his time with the media to build up Sahvir Wheeler and Ole Miss, to provide an update on Cason Wallace, to explain his latest rotations, and to address a handful of other matters about the game and his team.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO