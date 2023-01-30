Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Duce Robinson Delays College Decision
The University of Georgia has continued to recruit the tight end position at an elite level since the arrival of tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Combined with the combination of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to use the unique skillsets in that room, Georgia has used the tight end at an unprecedented level.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
Henry County Daily Herald
Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73
The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia
Georgia has secured a massive commitment from the nation's best corner.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice, still searching to put the tragic events of two weeks ago behind him. “I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been...
Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
Georgia had a mostly quiet signing day Wednesday, with its 2023 commitments and signings largely settled before Feb. 1....
Clinton Barlow Commits to Georgia, Georgia Adding Depth Up Front
Offensive lineman prospect Clinton Barlow has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia
Stacy Searels, Bryan McClendon share how much Georgia has changed since 1st stints
The Georgia Bulldogs had an intriguing mix of new assistant coaches before the 2022 season, as two of the on-staff hires were young coaches new to Athens and two were veterans who had coached for the Bulldogs before. Both assistants reflected on how different their second tenures at Georgia are in the lead-up to the Bulldogs’ second national championship.
WGAU
Athens Tech honors top student, instructor
“These are the highest awards students and instructors can receive at the college."
WGAU
Peaceful protests in Athens after release of Tyre Nichols video
A couple dozen demonstrators gathered at the University Arch.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Barricades found in Herty Fountain and more
A University of Georgia police officer was on patrol on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed several wooden barricades inside of the Herty Fountain, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. According to the report, the fountain was not operational at the...
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
Henry County Daily Herald
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County
In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
Henry County Daily Herald
Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center
McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge Council in discussions to find funding for newly acquired road projects
STOCKBRIDGE — Decius Aaron and his team have been hard at work trying to fix damaged roads within the newly extended city limits of Stockbridge since the turn of the 2023 year, but the director of Public Works feels there's more that needs to be done on the newly acquired roads.
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2′s Matt...
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.
Stone Mountain GA- Kelvin Dickerson,59 came home from a 3 month stay in a local medical facility to learn his utilities had been disconnected due to non-payment and facing eviction from his apartment. And his bank account with a zero balance.
