ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Duce Robinson Delays College Decision

The University of Georgia has continued to recruit the tight end position at an elite level since the arrival of tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Combined with the combination of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to use the unique skillsets in that room, Georgia has used the tight end at an unprecedented level.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73

The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.
AUBURN, AL
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Barricades found in Herty Fountain and more

A University of Georgia police officer was on patrol on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed several wooden barricades inside of the Herty Fountain, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. According to the report, the fountain was not operational at the...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford

This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
BUFORD, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County

In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center

McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy