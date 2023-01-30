Read full article on original website
5-vehicle accident on I-15 snarls traffic in Utah County
A multivehicle car accident on northbound I-15 near Lindon shut down traffic and caused commuting delays Monday evening.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Sevier County man found after leaving home in white car
SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old man from Sevier County. According to a Facebook post from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly man — identified as Kent Hunter Runolfson in the Silver Alert — left his home in Monroe at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday.
KSLTV
Passenger dead after attempting to move crashed truck on SR-89
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A passenger was fatally hit by a trailer after a car crashed into it Friday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol. At approximately 7:30 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer with a boat was traveling southbound on State Route 89 near mile marker 261. They attempted to turn to a side road but slid their truck into a gate and became stuck.
ksl.com
2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says
SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: 1 dead after vehicle strikes boat, trailer blocking roadway in Sanpete County
SANPETE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after a Friday evening accident involving a boat and trailer blocking traffic on State Route 89 in Sanpete County. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday near mile marker 261, south of Ephraim. A Chevrolet...
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver in custody after alleged road rage incident on US-6
UTAH COUNTY, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver and passengers from a white sedan were taken into custody early Monday after an alleged road rage incident involving guns. The semi-truck driver called Utah Highway Patrol and said that at about 12:40 a.m., a white sedan was driving...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
KSLTV
Two drivers in serious condition after head-on crash
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two drivers are in serious condition following a crash on State Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd. According to Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened at 1:45 p.m. when a gold car was heading westbound on SR-73 and passed a dump truck in a no-passing zone, and struck a silver car heading east.
ksl.com
Plant is likely to blame for 19 elk deaths in Mapleton, DWR says
MAPLETON — A certain plant is likely to blame for the deaths of 19 elk found in Mapleton over the span of a week, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said Monday. When you live as close to the mountains as residents do in Mapleton, it's not a surprise to see elk herds on the move.
upr.org
Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah
Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
Founders of Namify in Springville called as mission presidents in Ecuador
On Jan. 6, the newsroom of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced Springville residents and entrepreneurs Jenny and Bryan Welton as the new presidents of the Quito, Ecuador, mission. Starting July 1, they will leave behind their home and business to preside over the mission’s 200 emissaries for the next three years.
