KXII.com
Body found in Sherman identified
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police have identified the body found in Sherman Sunday. Sherman Police identified the person as 49-year-old Michael Reeder. Police said he was found just before 11 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. According to law enforcement no foil play is suspected.
Police: Mobile meth lab discovered during Oklahoma traffic stop
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
KTEN.com
Car recovered from icy lake in Roff
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — The Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office, the Chickasaw Lighthorse dive team and other local firefighters braved freezing temperatures to recover a car that was found submerged in Roff's City Lake. Officials were first alerted to the vehicle in a 911 call from Roff residents on Tuesday.
KXII.com
Sherman Police tells drivers not to let their guard down
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Much of our ice is melted for now but it may refreeze as we go into the night. Temperatures will stay below freezing Wednesday night; making things tougher on the roads with bridges likely the most vulnerable spots. Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said to be...
Child found in Oklahoma church dumpster
Police in one Oklahoma community are searching for answers after a child was found in dumpster.
KXII.com
Durant Police describe roads as hazardous and slick
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -In Durant, Police describe roads as slick, icy and hazardous. Detective Brandon Mitchell advises you to stay home if possible. If you do have to leave the house, give yourself extra time and drive slowly. “Since yesterday, since the storm has arrived, we’ve worked over 20 motor...
KTEN.com
Texomans remember Sherman Riot of 1930
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson United and the 1930 Sherman Riot Marker Committee are teaming up to remember an event that took place almost 93 years ago. On May 9, 1930, George Hughes — who was Black — was accused of sexually assaulting a white woman. He was later brought to the Grayson County Courthouse. That same day, a mob burned the courthouse to the ground.
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
KXII.com
Texoma road conditions remain poor with more freezing rain in store
(KXII) - Road conditions remain poor Wednesday as sleet that feel Monday remains frozen across most Texoma roadways. While major highways have seen clearing, the side roads to access them remain virtual sheets of ice. With the entire area under an Ice Storm Warning for Wednesday, the National Weather Service...
KTEN.com
Sherman towing firm busy as conditions deteriorate
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Ben Kingston, owner of Lone Star Haulin' in Sherman, is in the midst of what's turned into a busy week. "Pretty chaotic today," he said. They've been fielding calls consistently since Monday morning. "I have been at work since 4:30 yesterday morning," Kingston said. "My...
KXII.com
Man dies after rollover crash in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man died after a rollover crash in Love County Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Timothy Pryor, of Burneyville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said Pryor’s was headed westbound on a County road, seven miles north east of Leon in...
KXII.com
Police say no foul play suspected after body found in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating after a body was found in Sherman Sunday morning. The body was found around 10:45 a.m. on Frisco Road at E. Highway 82. Police said they don’t suspect foul play was involved.
KTEN.com
Ambulance service withdraws after four months in Howe
HOWE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Howe is left without their own emergency medical service after Texas Vital Care EMS removed its ambulance. TVC is a non-profit organization that provides ambulances and EMS services to Grayson County towns. Howe city officials are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the withdrawal.
KXII.com
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
KXII.com
Law enforcement seize 10 pounds of meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 10 pounds of Methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $450 thousand were seized in Sherman Tuesday. Sherman Police said on January 24 Officer Anderson and his K9 partner Jaeger assisted another law enforcement agency with a narcotics investigation. After a search warrant was issued to...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
KTEN.com
Icy roads + careless drivers = Hazardous travel
(KTEN) — Many Texoma roads are already lined by a sheet of ice. "Grayson County and most of our surrounding areas are under a Winter Storm Warning, which means that conditions are present for there to be hazards to our area," said Samantha Allen, the county's assistant emergency management coordinator.
KTEN.com
Tishomingo kidney recipient set to meet her donor's family
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — A little girl in Tishomingo has received a new lease on life thanks to an organ donor. Soon, Eliana Reynolds' family will be able to than the donor's family in person. Elaina was diagnosed with a rare liver disease shortly after birth and was put...
kswo.com
Commissioners meeting held in Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Commission met today inside the courthouse. Commissioners discussed several issues including cooperative agreements and roadwork maintenance. In an executive session, they also spoke on matters concerning the safety and security of inmates at the Stephens County Jail. County Commissioner of District One, Kreg...
KTEN.com
Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
