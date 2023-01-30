Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco tenants displaced by fire, then victimized by looters
SAN FRANCISCO - The tenants of a San Francisco of a Victorian house with multi-units feel they've been victimized twice. They said they were forced out of their home by fire. Then, thieves looted their homes multiple times. The tenants say the thefts after the fire was preventable. Belongings destroyed...
ksro.com
Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries
A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
KTVU FOX 2
Authorities investigate San Leandro shooting homicide
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A deadly shooting is being investigated in San Leandro, officials said. Around 8 p.m. Monday on 167th Ave. near East 14 St., officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim later died at a local hospital. There is no current threat...
mendofever.com
Car Crash on Highway 101 North of Hopland
Two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland causing injury and slowing traffic in the area. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicles crashed around 6:54 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and McNab Ranch Road. Both parties...
ksro.com
Teenager Remains Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Car in Santa Rosa
A 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after getting hit by a car in Santa Rosa. Atticus Pearson is being treated at a hospital in Oakland. He has not opened his eyes since being hit while walking to Spring Lake Middle School on the morning of January 19th. He suffered major head injuries and a broken pelvis. Pearson underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to alleviate brain swelling, and is on a breathing tube. His parents remain at his bedside.
sfstandard.com
SF Man’s Car Broken Into While He Sat Inside it. And Again in Front of TV Crew
Tyson Wrensch knew car break-ins were an issue in Oakland, but he never thought his car would be broken into while he was sitting in it. What’s more, he didn’t think it would be broken into again just days later—in the very same parking lot as the first time—as TV crews interviewed him about the first break-in.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP locks down Oakland building after man spotted with gun
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans on lockdown after a state employee thought they saw a man in the parking lot with a gun. The lockdown at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland was lifted within the hour of...
KTVU FOX 2
'30 HOUR PARKING': Alameda street sign appears to have typo
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A new parking sign in Alameda posted to social media has people laughing. Located on Alameda Ave between Park and Oak streets, the sign showed up Tuesday and appears to have one typo. It says, "30 HOUR PARKING 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. EXCEPT SUNDAY." "Uuuuhm, we...
Fire reported at Martinez refinery
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Units with Contra Costa Health Services and the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to a smoldering fire at Martinez Refining Company Tuesday afternoon. A Hazmat team monitored air quality around the refinery and no threat to the public was detected, according to CCHS. KRON4 reached out to the Martinez Refining […]
KTVU FOX 2
CHP locks down Oakland building that houses Caltrans
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans, on lockdown. The address of the building is at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The building houses the Caltrans District 4 office. Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala confirmed the building...
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
ksro.com
Warehouse Fire Burns in Santa Rosa Causing $150-Thousand in Damages
There are no reports of injuries after an abandoned metal warehouse in Santa Rosa went up in flames. The fire was reported late Saturday night, shortly before midnight. No one was inside the warehouse, but firefighters found evidence of people camping inside the building. It’s believed that may be connected with the cause. Damage is estimated at $150-thousand.
One dead in three-vehicle crash on SR-4 near Martinez
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after two SUVs collided with a disabled vehicle on State Route 4, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:17 a.m., CHP was informed of a three-vehicle crash on the westbound side of SR-4, just east of Pine Street. CHP says a Ford hatchback with one […]
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple drivers suffer 'blown-out tires' in Hercules: CHP
HERCULES, Calif. - Several drivers in Hercules were likely not too happy on Wednesday morning when their cars got flat tires. The California Highway Patrol reported that just before 5 a.m., "multiple vehicles" suffered blown-out tires on Interstate Highway 80 west of Willow Avenue. The cause? Several boxes and large,...
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. One person died during the crash. KTVU...
Rohnert Park fire displaces nine people, causes $500K in damages
Nine people were displaced from their home after a fire caused $500,000 in damages on Saturday, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS).
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
Video: Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) -- Fire crews responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Oakland's Cox neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigating two separate shootings, at least one victim injured
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department are investigating two separate shootings Wednesday evening. The first happened on the 5000 block of East 10th Street just before 4:30 p.m. Police said they did not locate any victims at the scene. Police said they did locate evidence of a shooting. Police said...
KTVU FOX 2
Benicia bridge used for school crossing damaged beyond repair
BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia has been closed and will likely be torn down because of safety concerns, according to police. The bridge that crosses over Military West near Mary Farmar Elementary School was deemed unsafe Tuesday morning, police said. Photos show a portion of the bridge...
