KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco tenants displaced by fire, then victimized by looters

SAN FRANCISCO - The tenants of a San Francisco of a Victorian house with multi-units feel they've been victimized twice. They said they were forced out of their home by fire. Then, thieves looted their homes multiple times. The tenants say the thefts after the fire was preventable. Belongings destroyed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries

A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Authorities investigate San Leandro shooting homicide

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - A deadly shooting is being investigated in San Leandro, officials said. Around 8 p.m. Monday on 167th Ave. near East 14 St., officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim later died at a local hospital. There is no current threat...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
mendofever.com

Car Crash on Highway 101 North of Hopland

Two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland causing injury and slowing traffic in the area. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate the vehicles crashed around 6:54 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 101 and McNab Ranch Road. Both parties...
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Teenager Remains Hospitalized After Getting Hit By Car in Santa Rosa

A 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after getting hit by a car in Santa Rosa. Atticus Pearson is being treated at a hospital in Oakland. He has not opened his eyes since being hit while walking to Spring Lake Middle School on the morning of January 19th. He suffered major head injuries and a broken pelvis. Pearson underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to alleviate brain swelling, and is on a breathing tube. His parents remain at his bedside.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP locks down Oakland building after man spotted with gun

OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans on lockdown after a state employee thought they saw a man in the parking lot with a gun. The lockdown at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland was lifted within the hour of...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'30 HOUR PARKING': Alameda street sign appears to have typo

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A new parking sign in Alameda posted to social media has people laughing. Located on Alameda Ave between Park and Oak streets, the sign showed up Tuesday and appears to have one typo. It says, "30 HOUR PARKING 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. EXCEPT SUNDAY." "Uuuuhm, we...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Fire reported at Martinez refinery

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Units with Contra Costa Health Services and the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to a smoldering fire at Martinez Refining Company Tuesday afternoon. A Hazmat team monitored air quality around the refinery and no threat to the public was detected, according to CCHS. KRON4 reached out to the Martinez Refining […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP locks down Oakland building that houses Caltrans

OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans, on lockdown. The address of the building is at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The building houses the Caltrans District 4 office. Caltrans spokesman Vince Jacala confirmed the building...
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Warehouse Fire Burns in Santa Rosa Causing $150-Thousand in Damages

There are no reports of injuries after an abandoned metal warehouse in Santa Rosa went up in flames. The fire was reported late Saturday night, shortly before midnight. No one was inside the warehouse, but firefighters found evidence of people camping inside the building. It’s believed that may be connected with the cause. Damage is estimated at $150-thousand.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in three-vehicle crash on SR-4 near Martinez

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after two SUVs collided with a disabled vehicle on State Route 4, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:17 a.m., CHP was informed of a three-vehicle crash on the westbound side of SR-4, just east of Pine Street. CHP says a Ford hatchback with one […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Multiple drivers suffer 'blown-out tires' in Hercules: CHP

HERCULES, Calif. - Several drivers in Hercules were likely not too happy on Wednesday morning when their cars got flat tires. The California Highway Patrol reported that just before 5 a.m., "multiple vehicles" suffered blown-out tires on Interstate Highway 80 west of Willow Avenue. The cause? Several boxes and large,...
HERCULES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. One person died during the crash. KTVU...
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood

OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Benicia bridge used for school crossing damaged beyond repair

BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia has been closed and will likely be torn down because of safety concerns, according to police. The bridge that crosses over Military West near Mary Farmar Elementary School was deemed unsafe Tuesday morning, police said. Photos show a portion of the bridge...
BENICIA, CA

