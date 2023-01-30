ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Central Illinois Proud

January 2023 Monthly Climate Summary

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — January was an active month for Central Illinois which saw everything from tornadoes to frigid temperatures and snow. The following is a break down of temperature, precipitation and snowfall statistics from across the region throughout the month. TemperatureTemperature DepartureSnowfallSnowfall DeparturePrecipitationPrecipitation Departure. Peoria33.0°+ 7.4°8.6″+ 0.9″1.71″-0.35″...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
URBANA, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Route 17 bridge in Lacon closing for nearly 8 months for repairs

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — One busy Central Illinois bridge will soon be shutting down while it undergoes construction. Leaders with The Illinois Department of Transportation [IDOT] said the Illinois River bridge at Lacon, along Route 17, will be closed for repairs starting around March 20 and is expected to reopen on or before Nov 3.
LACON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Miller Park Zoo welcomes new red wolf

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo is introducing its new female red wolf named Honey Bun on Tuesday. According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook post, Honey Bun is three years old and was born at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Honey Bun was flown...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Miller Park Zoo to offer Free Fridays this February

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Take advantage of a local favorite this February by visiting Miller Park Zoo on any of their four Free Fridays. February 3, 10, 17 and 24 will all be free admission days at the Zoo, Bloomington officials announced Monday. “This will be a great way...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local policymakers meet about Rental Housing Support Program

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — During the recent lame-duck session of the state legislature, House Bill 3878, the rental housing support fee, gained passage. The current rental housing support fee is $9 per document, but starting July 1, that fee will be doubled to $18. These real estate related documents can include selling a home and having the title company file the deed with their office.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made

The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect identified in Peoria Pere Marquette bomb threats

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington CityLift program extended for another year

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People with disabilities in the Washington area needing transportation are in luck! The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District has extended the pilot para-transit service in Washington. The city approved continuing funding for the program, with 50% of the funds coming from a grant from the...
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Weekend I-74 crash victim identified

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL

