Bradley moves into four-way tie for first in MVC after win over SIU, ISU beats UIC in OT
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The Bradley Braves are in a four-way tie for first place after beating Southern Illinois 62-52 Wednesday night at Carver Arena. They are tied with SIU, Belmont, and Drake. Just one game behind them in another four-way tie is Northern Iowa, Indiana State, Murray State and Missouri State.
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
January 2023 Monthly Climate Summary
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — January was an active month for Central Illinois which saw everything from tornadoes to frigid temperatures and snow. The following is a break down of temperature, precipitation and snowfall statistics from across the region throughout the month. TemperatureTemperature DepartureSnowfallSnowfall DeparturePrecipitationPrecipitation Departure. Peoria33.0°+ 7.4°8.6″+ 0.9″1.71″-0.35″...
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Illinois quick hits: Troopers injured pursing carjacking suspect; Congressional papers find home
Troopers injured pursuing carjacking suspect Two Illinois state troopers were injured while trying to apprehend a carjacker Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side. Police were patrolling the Dan Ryan Expressway when they spotted a black BMW that was stolen an hour earlier. The vehicle sped off but got caught in heavy traffic. Officers approached the BMW...
Route 17 bridge in Lacon closing for nearly 8 months for repairs
LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — One busy Central Illinois bridge will soon be shutting down while it undergoes construction. Leaders with The Illinois Department of Transportation [IDOT] said the Illinois River bridge at Lacon, along Route 17, will be closed for repairs starting around March 20 and is expected to reopen on or before Nov 3.
Miller Park Zoo welcomes new red wolf
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo is introducing its new female red wolf named Honey Bun on Tuesday. According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook post, Honey Bun is three years old and was born at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Honey Bun was flown...
Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges
New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
Miller Park Zoo to offer Free Fridays this February
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Take advantage of a local favorite this February by visiting Miller Park Zoo on any of their four Free Fridays. February 3, 10, 17 and 24 will all be free admission days at the Zoo, Bloomington officials announced Monday. “This will be a great way...
‘Walk Audit’ in East Peoria demonstrates need for walkable and bikeable communities
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois leaders, city planners, engineers and community members gathered in East Peoria on Wednesday to learn how to make their communities more pedestrian-friendly. More than 70 people took a ‘walk audit’, a three-mile tour from the East Peoria bell tower, through a neighborhood...
Did You Know Illinois Is Responsible For Popular Slang For Lovemaking?
Have you ever wondered where slang words and phrases come from? You know, those sayings that seem to pop up out of nowhere and become a part of our everyday language. Take the phrase "getting laid," for example. It's a phrase that's been around for ages and is widely used,...
Local policymakers meet about Rental Housing Support Program
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — During the recent lame-duck session of the state legislature, House Bill 3878, the rental housing support fee, gained passage. The current rental housing support fee is $9 per document, but starting July 1, that fee will be doubled to $18. These real estate related documents can include selling a home and having the title company file the deed with their office.
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
Homebuilders need more flexibility and diversity in Bloomington-Normal projects
Homebuilders in Bloomington-Normal are playing catch up in meeting the growth of the last decade, the more recent expansion of the labor market, and projected future growth. Data show they need to increase the pace, in spite of higher interest rates, and build a variety of housing. Patrick Hoban, CEO...
Suspect identified in Peoria Pere Marquette bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making...
Washington CityLift program extended for another year
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People with disabilities in the Washington area needing transportation are in luck! The Greater Peoria Mass Transit District has extended the pilot para-transit service in Washington. The city approved continuing funding for the program, with 50% of the funds coming from a grant from the...
Weekend I-74 crash victim identified
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
