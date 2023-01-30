ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, TX

Comments / 0

 

KSAT 12

University of Houston asked students to wear neon vests after police drew weapon on a Black student

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The University of Houston has walked back a policy requiring theater students to wear vests while rehearsing scenes outdoors, a move put in place after a campus police officer drew a gun on a Black student while he was rehearsing a play.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester

Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Mandarin Immersion names Cindy Tiet as new principal. Cindy Tiet has been selected as the new principal...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Free health care in Houston leads to free education plus a job

HOUSTON - A group of clinics in Houston not only offers free treatment for teenagers and young adults, but also sends them to school for free and then offers them a professional job!. It's a program through Baylor College of Medicine, and we caught up with a young lady who...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says

DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Former Texans Linebacker Turned Entrepreneur Transforms His River Oaks Home Into a Party Paradise After Selling His Furniture Company

Former Houston Texan Darryl Sharpton celebrates his 36th birthday and the multi-million dollar sale of his furniture company, Albany Park. (Photo by Emile C Brown) It was a doubleheader when former Houston Texans and University of Miami linebacker Darryl Sharpton invited a clutch of friends and former teammates to his River Oaks home to celebrate not only his 36th birthday, but also the multi-million dollar sale of his furniture company.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

February is starting out rather cold in Houston. What about the rest of the month?

February is coming in with a chill, as highs today may only top out in the low 40s. And conditions will be cold for the rest of the week, with a light freeze possible for inland areas on Friday night. But what does the rest of the month look like after that? We should see a return to warmer temperatures next week. And then, the second half of the month looks slightly warmer than normal. After this week it would not surprise me if the Houston region is done with freezing weather for the 2022-2023 winter. Of course that is not an official prediction yet, just a guess.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
abovethelaw.com

Promising Young Law Firm Associates Found Dead In Murder-Suicide

We have some disturbing news to report out of the Houston, Texas, legal community, where two young law firm associates were identified earlier this week as the deceased in a recent murder-suicide. The associates in question are Candace Rechtmann, 29, and Tyler Greenwood, 31, who both died from gunshot wounds on January 25. Rechtmann, an associate at Germer, and Greenwood, an associate at Chamberlain Hrdlicka, were reportedly involved in a relationship that ended in the summer of 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX

