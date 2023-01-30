Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Bruins cruise past Leafs, snap 3-game skid
Pavel Zacha scored two third-period goals, and the visiting Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Wednesday night. Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo and A.J. Greer also scored for the Bruins, who ended a three-game losing streak. Charlie Coyle added two assists and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves.
Albany Herald
Hurricanes thrash Sabres, enter break on 7-game win streak
Sebastian Aho scored in his sixth consecutive game to begin Carolina's three-goal first period and the Hurricanes went on to beat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Stefan Noesen, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a seven-game winning streak and...
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Albany Herald
Following stunning first quarter, Celtics crush Nets
The Boston Celtics didn't do much wrong in the opening quarter and breezed to a 139-96 home victory over the depleted Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Boston was 18-for-29 from the field (62.1 percent) in the opening frame and led 46-16 after 12 minutes. It was the largest lead the Celtics have had after the first quarter in franchise history.
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid, James Harden power 76ers over Magic
Joel Embiid had 28 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic 105-94 on Wednesday. Harden went 6 of 10 from 3-point range, while Tobias Harris scored 16 points for the Sixers, who avenged a...
Albany Herald
Heat, Knicks headed in opposite directions
The Miami Heat look to continue their recent good fortune and add to the Knicks' woes Thursday when the Eastern Conference foes meet in New York, their first meeting of the season. The Heat have won four of their last five games to move into sixth place in the conference,...
Albany Herald
Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler lead Jazz past Raptors
Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and rookie Walker Kessler had a big game on both ends of the floor as the Utah Jazz earned a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Kessler, who was invited to the NBA Rising...
Albany Herald
Mavericks look to extend Pelicans' 9-game losing streak
The New Orleans Pelicans might be getting tired of playing against elite players on their three-game road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 15 rebounds Sunday as the Pelicans began their trip with a 135-110 loss at Milwaukee. Then Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-113 victory Tuesday for New Orleans' ninth consecutive defeat.
Albany Herald
Hawks' biggest win of season is Suns' largest loss
Dejounte Murray recorded 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks never trailed while drubbing the host Phoenix Suns 132-100 on Wednesday night. Trae Young added 20 points and 12 assists in his return from a one-game absence caused by an ankle injury. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points, Onyeka Okongwu added 17 and De'Andre Hunter tallied 15 for Atlanta.
Albany Herald
How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron
Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
Comments / 0