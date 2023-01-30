ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC skiers, businesses holding out hope for a lot of measurable snow soon

By Hannah Kliger
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Lack of measurable snow impacting NYC's sports businesses 02:12

NEW YORK -- The city is on track to break a 50-year record for the longest stretch without measurable snowfall, according to the National Weather Service .

The last time the Big Apple saw measurable snowfall was March 9, 2022. CBS2 found out how the lack of snow is impacting winter sports businesses that are keeping their eyes on the weather.

First Alert Forecast: More mild temps, closing in on record for lack of snow in NYC

It has been 326 days since any measurable snowfall in New York City. For some, it's a relief.

"I guess that's pretty good for me because I just moved here. I'm lucky, I guess, I didn't have to experience as cold as it might get," Ali Abbas said.

For others, it's a cause for concern.

"I like the snow, so I miss it, kind of. I don't miss the piles of snow, but there's something about snow in New York in the winter that gives it a certain feel for me that I enjoy," said Collin Ferrari of the Upper West Side.

But for skiers and snow lovers, it's an issue.

"The mountain that I grew up skiing at Hidden Valley, they went out of business. Pretty sad. But when there is snow it's super super crowded," Justin Ernsting said.

Area ski resorts working night and day to make snow due to warmer temperatures

Still, there has been no measurable snowfall in our area. But for Tyler Cataldo, a manager of a ski shop in Midtown, Manhattan, snowfall in other parts of the country affects his business more than local weather.

"The snow is amazing in the West -- California, Colorado, Utah, most of our customers go there," said Tyler Cataldo, manager of Surefoot.

The so-called "snow drought" hasn't been a huge damper for Surefoot, a ski boot-fitting company. However, Cataldo said when we see snow in our area, "The phone rings off the hook. Everyone wants gloves, socks. Everyone wants suddenly to go to Vermont, so it just makes it even busier."

Customers say despite the weather, they find a way to get their fix.

"Locally, it has been pretty terrible, but we still get out there. I have little kids at home in grade school, so they don't care. We go up to the Adirondacks or the Catskills and spend a few days," Billy Gleason said.

Local ski resorts such as Hunter Mountain have been forced to rely heavily on manmade snow. At Campgaw Mountain in Mahwah, New Jersey, it's the slow flow of customers that has been the challenge.

"If there's no snow in peoples back yard, they don't think of a snow sport. It has been a challenge to get the customers in because of the weather in the surrounding area," said Ronald Fuhr, director of customer services.

Fuhr said operations are in full swing, but mountain staff are just looking forward to the cold snap in the forecast.

"We would not be able to survive until the end of the ski season with what we have now. We will survive until Tuesday and we have a cold air blast coming in Tuesday night until Saturday and we will be able to get the hill completely covered," Fuhr said.

For now, skiers and riders are venturing out, themselves, in search of snow.

