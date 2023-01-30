A former ballerina and actress turned comedian (who also does home renovation on the side) is looking to open a comedy club on the Madison Street commercial corridor. Emily Ramirez, of Berwyn, said that comedy has always been her passion, and she wanted to create a safe environment where performers have financial guarantees and protections that are often lacking in the stand-up world. She already runs the BAPS Comedy Club organization, which holds public and corporate comedy events throughout the Chicago area. Now, Ramirez wants to open an actual comedy club, and she said she specifically wants to open it on Madison Street because she fell in love with the corridor since she first saw it while walking around town with her husband.

