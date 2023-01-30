Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Related
Yale Daily News
SWIM AND DIVE: Women’s swim team caps off perfect season at HYP meet in Cambridge
This past weekend, Yale Swim and Dive competed in the Harvard-Yale-Princeton meet at Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool. The women’s squad took first, finishing out an undefeated year in the pool. The women’s team has swept their two rivals at HYP in six of the last seven years. This...
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Yale falls to Princeton, Clark ’24 shortlisted for honor
After losing to Princeton University (14–5, 5–2), the Yale women’s basketball team (10–10, 4–3) has returned to ground zero — the practice gym — to prepare for their Friday night showdown against Harvard University (12–9, 3–4). Saturday’s game against Princeton ended...
Yale Daily News
TRACK AND FIELD: Bulldog teams takes third at HYP
Yale’s track and field teams headed to Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday to face two of their biggest rivals — Harvard University and Princeton University. Princeton placed first in both the men’s and women’s competition, with the men scoring 159 points and the women coming in with 149. Harvard’s men and women both finished in the middle of the pack, scoring 107 in the men’s division and 127 in the women’s. Both Eli teams brought home third, with both men and women scoring an even 70 on the day.
Yale Daily News
Pierson Head of College Stephen Davis to step down after 10 years
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Stephen Davis GRD ’98 announced to the Pierson College community that he would be stepping down as Head of College at the end of this semester. His decision comes at the end of his second five-year term as head. In his email to Piersonites, Davis...
Yale Daily News
Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale
Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
Yale Daily News
Online storytelling platform Istoria aims to connect Yale and New Haven
When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Elijah Maletz SOM ’22 and Pranav Daryanani SOM ’22 began sharing Google Docs with a group of other storytellers as a way to counteract the initial wave of isolation. In this initial phase, members would send stories they wrote and comment...
Yale Daily News
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to read at Yale University Art Gallery
Ada Limón, the 24th United States Poet Laureate and the first Latina to hold the title, will deliver a talk and read her work at Yale on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Robert McNeil Jr. Lecture Hall of the Yale University Art Gallery. Sponsored by Ezra Stiles College and the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration, Limón’s talk is free and open to the public.
Yale Daily News
Yale researchers identify biomarker key to finding new viral infections
A recent study from the Foxman lab at the Yale School of Medicine has indicated that screening patients for a certain cytokine biomarker could be a key way to identify new and dangerous viral pathogens emerging in human populations, improving current public health surveillance systems. According to Ellen Foxman, an...
Yale Daily News
Community leaders link police violence against Tyre Nichols and Randy Cox
Black political and religious leaders held a press conference on Saturday to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police and linked the incident to Randy Cox’s paralyzation by New Haven Police. The gathering — held at First Calvary Baptist Church — was organized by frequent police critic...
Yale Daily News
YNHHS tackles racial bias in medical technology with new office
Misdiagnoses, missed diagnoses and exclusion from clinical treatments and trials — the consequences of using racially biased medical tools can be fatal. Yale New Haven Health System’s Office of Health Equity and Community Impact, launched in October of 2021, aims to dismantle the false theory of “racial biology,” which assumes that a person’s race dictates their genetics. By establishing this new office, YNHHS is working through a checklist of biased medical tests and procedures to eliminate or rework. First, the system scrapped a test for kidney function and then stopped using race as a factor in predicting jaundice in newborns — their next step will be redesigning a formula for predicting kidney stones.
Yale Daily News
Dislodging emissions from the hotel industry: New Haven’s Hotel Marcel aims to reach net-zero carbon
Overlooking the I-95 highway is the Hotel Marcel, a repurposed office building that will likely be the first net-zero hotel in the United States. In the hotel’s parking lot are three solar canopies that, together with additional panels on the roof, power the hotel. During the summer, the hotel produces more energy than it consumes. But because of the winter’s shorter days and increased energy demands, the hotel is not quite at net-zero, despite investment in solar panels, more efficient heating systems, energy storage and other technologies.
Comments / 0