Despite possibly not landing their top candidates, the Broncos didn't request any new interviews on Monday as they continue their search for a head coach. Denver's search for its next coach has been a long one, starting with eight candidates. Many expected the Broncos to add to that list this week, with two of their targets — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans — seemingly dropping out of the race. Harbaugh has turned the Broncos down twice, while Ryans is considered the favorite to be hired by the Texans this week.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO