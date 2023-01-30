Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Yardbarker
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
The majority of the Chicago Cubs roster is gearing up for MLB Spring Training which is just around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13 and position players on Feb. 16. However, one of the Cubs' top prospects, Brennan Davis, has arrived early to the team's Spring Training complex...
Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons
Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).
Nolan Arenado trade: How does it look for Rockies, Cardinals two years later?
Depending on how you look at it, the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals on this day two years ago is a gift that keeps on giving … or a travesty. Want to take a guess which team is the former and which is the latter?
FOX Sports
MLB Third Base Tiers: Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado headline The Elite | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's third basemen and have San Diego Padres' Manny Machado and St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado in The Elite. Do you agree?
bvmsports.com
Rockies Mailbag: Dick Monfort’s “.500 prediction” creates a stir
Sports MLB Colorado RockiesAnalysisAnalysis Based on factual reporting, although it incorporates the expertise of the author and may offer interpretations and conclusions. SUBSCRIBER ONLY Colorado Rockies | Rockies Mailbag: Dick Monfort’s “.500 prediction” creates a stir How does Colorado win 81 games in 2023? Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit…
thecomeback.com
Latest Broncos report has NFL fans intrigued, confused
Who will man the sidelines as head coach of the Denver Broncos when the 2023 season begins? According to one insider, if Denver has its way, it will be a well-known name. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com was on The KOA Sports Zoo on Monday, speaking about the Broncos coaching search. He said (per Zac Stevens, thednvr.com) that “Denver does appear to be focused on a big, big, big candidate. So maybe that’s taken a little more time, regardless of the head start (they) had.”
MLB
Explore the Dodgers' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
The Albuquerque Isotopes are related to the San Diego Padres, really
The history of MLB franchises, including the San Diego Padres, is usually a straight line. The Colorado Rockies were born in 1993 thanks to a Major League expansion. That’s it. Sure, there was baseball in Denver beforehand, but the Rockies don’t claim that history. As you descend into the minor leagues, however, an intricate web of franchise histories is drawn.
CU football coach stars in new Super Bowl commercial
BROOMFIELD, Colorado — New Colorado head football coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has gathered the family for a commercial set to air during the Super Bowl in February. Oikos unveiled the new spot that will star Sanders for the second year in a row. The "Family Reunion" commercial features...
Prep Rally Honor Roll (1/31/23)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Yardbarker
White Sox sign infielder Nate Mondou to minors deal
Mondou, 27, has spent his entire six-year career with the Oakland Athletics organization. Originally drafted by the club in the 13th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, the Wake Forest product has spent much of the past two seasons with their Triple-A Las Vegas affiliate. During his 2022 minor league...
CBS 58
'We have some unfinished business': Brewers equipment truck loaded, headed to Arizona for Spring Training
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It may be below freezing in Milwaukee this week, but the Milwaukee Brewers are thinking of the Phoenix sunshine and a fresh start in 2023. Pitchers and catchers are due to report to Spring Training on Feb. 16. The first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 21 and the first game of 2023 Spring Training is set for Feb. 25.
Broncos don't request to interview new head coach candidates
Despite possibly not landing their top candidates, the Broncos didn't request any new interviews on Monday as they continue their search for a head coach. Denver's search for its next coach has been a long one, starting with eight candidates. Many expected the Broncos to add to that list this week, with two of their targets — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans — seemingly dropping out of the race. Harbaugh has turned the Broncos down twice, while Ryans is considered the favorite to be hired by the Texans this week.
Fort Collins boys hoops takes down crosstown rival Fossil Ridge
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Rivalry games don't get much bigger than this. On Tuesday night, the Fort Collins boys basketball team, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in this week's CHSAA rankings, traveled to No. 2 Fossil Ridge to face off against their rival in a crosstown showdown.
Yardbarker
2023 Dodgers Schedule Start Times: Opening Day Night Game At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin the 2023 season with an Opening Day matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 30. It’s the first time the Dodgers will play a season opener at home since 2020. L.A. was originally scheduled to open the 2022 season with...
Broncos head coach search carries on
DENVER — There were two major coach and scout conventions this week. The East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas will finish up its week of practices Tuesday. A full complement of Denver Broncos personnel staff and scouts -- led by second-in-command Darren Mougey and college scouting director Brian Stark -- were there observing.
chatsports.com
An overview of the 2023 Spring Training non-roster invitees
Last Friday, the Colorado Rockies announced a list of 22 non-roster invitees that would be joining the team for Major League Spring Training. It’s an interesting list containing a plethora of pitchers, along with several position player prospects and veterans looking for a roster spot. 2u20e32u20e3 non-roster invitees will...
The Colorado Rockies Have Been Busier Than You Think
It is incredibly easy to dunk on the Colorado Rockies, and fun too. The Rockies play on a mountain unto themselves, literally. Nestled a mile above sea level, the confines of Coors Field harbor one of the more baffling and sometimes irritating teams in all of baseball. Entering their 30th season, the Rockies have yet to win a division title and have made the playoffs just five times, most recently in 2018. Rebuilding is not in their copy of Webster’s Dictionary, instead, they opt for a perpetual state of mediocrity under the guise of contention.
