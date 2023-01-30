Read full article on original website
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?
Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested
After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
Japan and North Korea sound warning as deadly cold snap sweeps across Asia
Extreme weather kills at least one person in Japan and more than 100 in Afghanistan while parts of China hit record low temperatures
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia
BEIJING, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's new foreign minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone "as soon as possible", according to a ministry statement published late on Monday.
Pompeo highlights threat from China after Air Force general predicts war by 2025
Threats from China and Iran should put the world on alert, Mike Pompeo said in a recent interview on Fox News Channel's "Special Report" nightly program.
State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A Tanzanian cargo ship sank Tuesday in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port’s dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers.
S.Korea considers early easing of COVID visa curbs on travellers from China - Yonhap
SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister suggested on Tuesday that COVID visa restrictions on travellers from China could be lifted earlier than scheduled if infections ease, as the travel and tourism sectors hope for a rebound in visitors.
US official: Iran factory drone strike believed to have been carried out by Israel.
Officials claim that a drone assault caused the explosion that shook a military base in Iran. According to the Iranian authorities, defensive mechanisms prevented three drone assaults.
The Jewish Press
Russia Denounces Drone Strikes on Iran Reportedly Carried Out by Israel
Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday condemned “provocative efforts” similar to the Jan. 28 drone attacks on an Iranian defense company and warned that they could lead to an uncontrolled escalation in the Middle East. “We strongly condemn any provocative efforts that have...
Washington Examiner
Netanyahu hints at displeasure with Russia’s military ties to Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faulted Iran for “export[ing] aggression ... beyond the Middle East” in a rare hint of displeasure over the regime’s military ties with Russia that dovetails with U.S. efforts to rally military support for Ukraine. “Many in the international community ... have seen...
SFGate
Iran, Russia move to link banks to evade Western sanctions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and Russia have taken a key step toward linking their banking systems in a move that further boosts their cooperation in the face of Western sanctions, an Iranian official said. At a signing ceremony on Sunday, Mohsen Karami, the deputy central bank...
