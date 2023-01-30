ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
Vice

Underwear Boss Who Allegedly Gifted Kim Jong Un an Hermès Saddle Is Arrested

After eight months on the run, a former South Korean business executive accused of corruption and violating sanctions on North Korea has been arrested in Thailand. 55-year-old Kim Seong-tae, the former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool (SBW) Group, was arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly overstaying his visa in the Southeast Asian country, Thai police told VICE World News.
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
The Associated Press

State media: Tanzanian cargo ship overturns in Iranian port

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A Tanzanian cargo ship sank Tuesday in a jetty in the southern Iranian port of Assaluyeh, state media reported. The official IRNA news agency said the vessel named Anil overturned because containers on it were configured incorrectly at the port’s dock No. 9. The port has more than two dozen piers.
The Jewish Press

Russia Denounces Drone Strikes on Iran Reportedly Carried Out by Israel

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday condemned “provocative efforts” similar to the Jan. 28 drone attacks on an Iranian defense company and warned that they could lead to an uncontrolled escalation in the Middle East. “We strongly condemn any provocative efforts that have...
Washington Examiner

Netanyahu hints at displeasure with Russia’s military ties to Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faulted Iran for “export[ing] aggression ... beyond the Middle East” in a rare hint of displeasure over the regime’s military ties with Russia that dovetails with U.S. efforts to rally military support for Ukraine. “Many in the international community ... have seen...
SFGate

Iran, Russia move to link banks to evade Western sanctions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and Russia have taken a key step toward linking their banking systems in a move that further boosts their cooperation in the face of Western sanctions, an Iranian official said. At a signing ceremony on Sunday, Mohsen Karami, the deputy central bank...

