Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Irene Riggs wins McCoy Award

MORGANTOWN — Following another standout running season, Morgantown High’s Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to win...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Morris, Harmon help No. 24 Texas top West Virginia 69-56

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 17 points, Rori Harmon scored nine of her 14 in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Texas turned back West Virginia 69-56 on Wednesday night to stay on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. The Longhorns led from the start,...
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

No. 1 Purdue 80, Penn St. 60

PENN ST. (14-8) Dorsey 1-2 0-0 2, Henn 4-8 0-0 11, Funk 1-9 0-0 2, Pickett 5-11 0-0 12, Lundy 7-12 1-1 18, Dread 1-3 0-0 3, Wynter 1-3 0-0 3, Mahaffey 3-3 0-0 7, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, Clary 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 2-3 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 3-4 60.
PENN, PA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23

West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU's Erik Stevenson takes Big 12 newcomer weekly honor

West Virginia's Erik Stevenson collected his first Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honor after helping the Mountaineers teams to a pair of wins. Included was an 80-77 victory over Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which resulted in a 7-3 Big 12 advantage. Stevenson recorded a career-high 31 points...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Toland's 31 points lead Huskies past Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The North Marion girls basketball team moved its winning streak to 17 games on Wednesday night, pulling away in the second quarter and never looking back as Olivia Toland poured in 31 points in North Marion’s 63-34 victory at Lewis County. Both teams...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

RCB girls shut down Grafton in second half to extend win streak

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd girls basketball coach Robert Shields says his team’s success begins on the defensive end. On Wednesday, the Flying Eagles won and held their opponent under 40 points for the fifth consecutive game. The performance wasn’t too shabby on the offensive...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Bulldogs hit 8 3's in season sweep of Gilmer County

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County’s 55-40 victory over Gilmer County on Wednesday not only extended the girls basketball team’s winning streak to five games. It ensured it will be the No. 1 seed in the East Division and face Williamstown in the LKC Night...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU

There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Herron injury scary moment in East Fairmont's win over Philip Barbour

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Let’s start with the most important thing first: On a night when the Class AAA No. 4 East Fairmont Bees opposed the No. 6 Philip Barbour Colts with the top seed in the sectional playoffs on the line, they united at midcourt after PB’s LaDonna Herron suffered a scary head injury late in the first quarter.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Thursday

Today, Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, April 20, June 1. Bridgeport Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Benedum Civic Center, 164 W. Main St., Bridgeport. President John Vash, 304-476-7503.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Jury convicts former teacher on battery charges

A Lewis County Magistrate Court jury on Wednesday, convicted Michael Terango, a former teacher at Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston, on one count of misdemeanor battery for an incident that took place in the school in September of 2021. Terango was originally charged in January, 2022 and was...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

