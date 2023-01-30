ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Blake Jewell
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDJ0n_0kVkKTQH00

Cincinnati lost 23-20 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

The Bengals season ended Sunday after a heartbreaking 23-20 loss in Kansas City . Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Ja’Marr Chase

It’s pretty clear by now that Ja’Marr Chase is a top three receiver in the NFL. He was getting double teamed all game and was still able to make a huge impact. I expect him to have another historic season next year.

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins was incredible against the Chiefs. He got limited chances due to Joe Burrow being on the run most of the game, but when he got an opportunity he took advantage. His game-tying touchdown was one of the biggest plays in the entire game.

Losers

Offensive line

The Bengals put out a makeshift offensive line against the Chiefs, and it was very clear they did. It was an embarrassing performance in many ways, and the Bengals need to take a serious look at their offensive line depth this offseason.

Defensive line

I want to start off this section by saying Joseph Ossai played an incredible game on Sunday aside from one play. He was not the reason the Bengals lost the game. Other than Ossai, the Bengals pass rush was non-existent. Going up against Patrick Mahomes, their performance was simply unacceptable.

Drue Chrisman

The Bengals' punter did not have a good night against the Chiefs. He put the Chiefs in amazing position to win the game at the end. It looked like he’d be their punter for the future, but now they have to try to find an upgrade.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tee Higgins On Joe Burrow: 'It's Good To Have A Quarterback Who Can Come Out In The Snow And Sling It'

Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals' Dominating Win Over the Buffalo Bills

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Offers Minor Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams

Joe Mixon Offers Up Huge Praise For Bengals' Offensive Line Following 27-10 Win Over Bills

NFL Announces Ron Torbert As AFC Championship Game Referee

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky: 'Joe Burrow's The Best Quarterback In Football'

Bengal Bets: Top Picks For Divisional Round Meeting Against Buffalo

Ja'Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL's Top Receivers

Bengals Film Breakdown: Four Pivotal Matchups In Divisional Round Showdown With Bills

Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup With Bills

Watch: Jimmy and Robin Burrow Deliver Game Ball From Bengals Playoff Win to Courtside Pizza in Athens

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Joe Burrow Has 5-Word Message Following Sunday's Loss

The AFC Conference Championship didn't end with cigars and celebration for Joe Burrow, but the Cincinnati Bengals' leader was characteristically composed following the setback.  In a quote provided to Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson, Burrow vowed that he and the team would come back stronger ...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson

After months of speculation about former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos finally decided to make a deal with the Saints in order for Payton to become the new head coach in Denver. Denver gave up some huge compensation to New Orleans in the deal, trading away a 2023 first-round pick Read more... The post Sean Payton gets honest about Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy