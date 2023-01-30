Read full article on original website
Jackets F Gustav Nyquist (shoulder) expected to miss rest of season
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old veteran was hurt during a 3-2 overtime road win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25. He was placed on injured reserve three days later.
Bruins cruise past Leafs, snap 3-game skid
Pavel Zacha scored two third-period goals, and the visiting Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Wednesday night. Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo and A.J. Greer also scored for the Bruins, who ended a three-game losing streak. Charlie Coyle added two assists and Linus Ullmark made 33 saves. Mitchell Marner...
Hurricanes thrash Sabres, enter break on 7-game win streak
Sebastian Aho scored in his sixth consecutive game to begin Carolina's three-goal first period and the Hurricanes went on to beat the host Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Wednesday night. Stefan Noesen, Brent Burns, Derek Stepan and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a seven-game winning streak and...
Devils assistant Andrew Brunette arrested for DUI
New Jersey Devils assistant coach Andrew Brunette was arrested Wednesday in South Florida and charged with driving under the influence among other offenses. Brunette went 51-18-6 as interim head coach of the Florida Panthers in 2021-22. WPLG, citing a police report, reported Brunette ran two stop signs in a golf...
“I felt like we had given up on him too early” - Joel Embiid explains why he was disappointed when the 76ers traded Markelle Fultz
The Sixers had to do the trade to get rid of the drama surrounding the 2017 No. 1 pick and focus on a title run.
Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler lead Jazz past Raptors
Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and rookie Walker Kessler had a big game on both ends of the floor as the Utah Jazz earned a 131-128 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. Kessler, who was invited to the NBA Rising...
Following stunning first quarter, Celtics crush Nets
The Boston Celtics didn't do much wrong in the opening quarter and breezed to a 139-96 home victory over the depleted Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Boston was 18-for-29 from the field (62.1 percent) in the opening frame and led 46-16 after 12 minutes. It was the largest lead the Celtics have had after the first quarter in franchise history.
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Game Day Preview
The Phoenix Suns are the only other team from the 2020-21 NBA season that has suffered a fall from grace similar to the Atlanta Hawks. While Phoenix's off-court issues are incomparable to anything Atlanta has dealt with, both teams have sunk from contention. Tonight's nationally-televised matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta...
Bucks put 5-game win streak on the line against Clippers
Coming in on a five-game win streak with their big three finally healthy, the Milwaukee Bucks continue their four-game homestand on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks were able to hang on for a 124-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night thanks to a 34-point,...
NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double sinks Knicks in OT
LeBron James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record and gained two spots on the all-time assists list Tuesday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted his first triple-double of the season to spark a 129-123 overtime win over the host New York Knicks. Dennis Schroder hit the...
Mavericks look to extend Pelicans' 9-game losing streak
The New Orleans Pelicans might be getting tired of playing against elite players on their three-game road trip. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 15 rebounds Sunday as the Pelicans began their trip with a 135-110 loss at Milwaukee. Then Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 122-113 victory Tuesday for New Orleans' ninth consecutive defeat.
Nuggets ready to welcome road-weary Warriors
The Denver Nuggets hope to capitalize on an advantage given them by the NBA schedule-maker when they host the travel-weary Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. While the Nuggets had a night off and perhaps were watching their next opponent on television from 1,000 miles away, the Warriors not only were enduring the opener of a back-to-back on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, but they had to work overtime in a 119-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Heat, Knicks headed in opposite directions
The Miami Heat look to continue their recent good fortune and add to the Knicks' woes Thursday when the Eastern Conference foes meet in New York, their first meeting of the season. The Heat have won four of their last five games to move into sixth place in the conference,...
