‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 doesn’t adapt the game one-for-one but somehow makes the story better

By Peter Kohnke
 3 days ago
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Last of Us’: Original Joel Actor Troy Baker Wants a Redo of His Performance After Seeing Pedro Pascal’s Talent

Whether you’ve played the video games or not, you’ve probably heard the buzz surrounding The Last of Us TV series on HBO. Many people have declared it the best video game adaptation to date, in part because of the epic and accurate performances by stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Pascal’s depiction of protagonist Joel Miller is so impressive that it had Troy Baker, who played Joel in The Last of Us games, second-guessing his original performance. Here’s what Baker said about Pascal and the TV show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape

After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
ComicBook

Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season

Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
wegotthiscovered.com

Tim Allen claims Disney is a ‘little disappointed’ with Pamela Anderson after she says he flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’

It sounds like Tim Allen is big mad over Pamela Anderson claiming he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in her new book, Love, Pamela, which is out today, Jan. 31. In the excerpt, which was published by Variety a week before the book’s release, Anderson recalled meeting Allen on what she says was her first day of filming the ABC sitcom, when she was just 23 and Allen was 37.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn addresses ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi’s controversial comments

James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally rolled out the DCU’s first batch of projects, and they’re being bundled together as the intriguing-sounding Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. However, there’s no room for any existing characters on the roster with the exception of Amanda Waller, who’s...
TheDailyBeast

‘You People’ Furthers ‘Black-ish’ Creator’s Obnoxious Racial Agenda

In 2023, Kenya Barris is the sort of auteur who evokes immediate eye-rolling and straight-up outrage upon the release of a new project.Such was the response to his first Netflix venture #blackAF, released at the start of the pandemic. Black Twitter, as well as some TV critics, raised a number of objections to the one-season sitcom. Among them were Barris’ apparent preference for casting light-skinned women, the show’s awkwardly inserted lectures on slavery, and, of course, that silly title. The prequel to Barris’ hit ABC show Black-ish, the interracial family-based comedy Mixed-ish, garnered many of the same complaints.With today’s release...
Popculture

FX Cancels Another Show

Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
wegotthiscovered.com

58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Popculture

Disney+ Cancels Star-Studded Show After 2 Seasons

The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to this burgeoning adventure series. The show premiered on Disney+ in 2021 and ran a second season in October of 2022, but according to co-creator Phil Hay it didn't earn a renewal. Hay broke the news to fans on Twitter on Saturday.
wegotthiscovered.com

Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’

We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.

