‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 doesn’t adapt the game one-for-one but somehow makes the story better

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
‘The Last of Us’: Original Joel Actor Troy Baker Wants a Redo of His Performance After Seeing Pedro Pascal’s Talent
Whether you’ve played the video games or not, you’ve probably heard the buzz surrounding The Last of Us TV series on HBO. Many people have declared it the best video game adaptation to date, in part because of the epic and accurate performances by stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Pascal’s depiction of protagonist Joel Miller is so impressive that it had Troy Baker, who played Joel in The Last of Us games, second-guessing his original performance. Here’s what Baker said about Pascal and the TV show.
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
wegotthiscovered.com
A strong contender for Netflix’s weirdest series of all-time deserves to endure as a mind-melting cult favorite
Netflix pumps out so much content on an annual basis that it’s easy to lose track of the hidden gems and underrated favorites that could easily be worth your time, but calling Brand New Cherry Flavor an acquired taste would be an understatement of epic proportions. The eight-episode existential...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape
After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
wegotthiscovered.com
New report claims Liam Hemsworth might not be Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ for very long
Once upon a time, The Witcher was being held up as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones. The first season in 2019 saw record viewing figures, with particular praise directed to Henry Cavill’s lead performance as stoic monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia. Since then, the plan has been somewhat derailed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tim Allen claims Disney is a ‘little disappointed’ with Pamela Anderson after she says he flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’
It sounds like Tim Allen is big mad over Pamela Anderson claiming he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in her new book, Love, Pamela, which is out today, Jan. 31. In the excerpt, which was published by Variety a week before the book’s release, Anderson recalled meeting Allen on what she says was her first day of filming the ABC sitcom, when she was just 23 and Allen was 37.
Good Gawd: Meagan Applies Pressure In Viral Video Ahead Of ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere
Meagan Good stuns in viral video of her leaving the Apollo ahead of the Season 2 premiere of hit Prime Video series 'Harlem'
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn addresses ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi’s controversial comments
James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally rolled out the DCU’s first batch of projects, and they’re being bundled together as the intriguing-sounding Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. However, there’s no room for any existing characters on the roster with the exception of Amanda Waller, who’s...
‘You People’ Furthers ‘Black-ish’ Creator’s Obnoxious Racial Agenda
In 2023, Kenya Barris is the sort of auteur who evokes immediate eye-rolling and straight-up outrage upon the release of a new project.Such was the response to his first Netflix venture #blackAF, released at the start of the pandemic. Black Twitter, as well as some TV critics, raised a number of objections to the one-season sitcom. Among them were Barris’ apparent preference for casting light-skinned women, the show’s awkwardly inserted lectures on slavery, and, of course, that silly title. The prequel to Barris’ hit ABC show Black-ish, the interracial family-based comedy Mixed-ish, garnered many of the same complaints.With today’s release...
wegotthiscovered.com
Between ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘The Last of Us,’ could ‘Red Dead Redemption’ get the dramatic adaptation it deserves?
With The Last of Us proving that video games can make for great television and Yellowstone reviving the Western genre, now is the time for that oft-rumored live-action Red Dead Redemption franchise. Done right, it could be an enchanting epic waiting to happen. HBO and PlayStation Productions have set the...
‘The Last of Us’ Creator Says ‘Careful’ Viewers Will be Rewarded
'The Last of Us' is HBO's latest hit series. Inspired by the video game of the same name, it offers a lot for both those who played and those who didn't.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman shares what he would do if he wasn’t an actor, definitively proves he really is Ron Swanson
It’s fairly safe to say that if you weren’t already enamored with Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett after seeing them in Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus, you certainly were after this week’s episode of HBO’s hit new series The Last of Us. The pair...
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
wegotthiscovered.com
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Popculture
Disney+ Cancels Star-Studded Show After 2 Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to this burgeoning adventure series. The show premiered on Disney+ in 2021 and ran a second season in October of 2022, but according to co-creator Phil Hay it didn't earn a renewal. Hay broke the news to fans on Twitter on Saturday.
wegotthiscovered.com
Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’
We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.
Comments / 0