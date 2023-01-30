Read full article on original website
Nonya Biz
2d ago
Episode 3 no way liked the show up till that part can’t watch to men go at it somewhere there is a woman survivor just saying and if episode 4 is like 3 I’m done with the show. Episode 3 should have been named broke back
5
John Baugh
2d ago
wow, I never really thought about how a good show could be ruined with an agenda that just keeps cramming sexuality down our throats when it's not needed.
3
Alterschinken
3d ago
The only thing I couldn't figure out is how the natural gas supply remained on for 20 years. This doesnt happen all by itself, and is kind of important to the lifestyle they enjoyed all of that time.
2
