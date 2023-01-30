Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho sheep rancher, former state senator receives recognition from national organization
Idaho’s Jeff Siddoway was presented with the McClure Silver Ram Award on Jan. 20 at the American Sheep Industry Association’s Annual Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. The award is dedicated to volunteer commitment and service and is presented to a sheep producer who has made substantial contributions to the sheep industry in his or her state, region or nation.
kmvt
Idaho Fish and Game forced to euthanize moose on I-84, preventing a potential disaster on the Interstate
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday evening, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a bull moose, near I-84 in southern Idaho. An officer found the moose after receiving a report that it was very close to the highway, near the Declo exit. The officer got the moose to move away...
kmvt
Frigid temperatures force many Southern Idaho schools to close on Monday, but not all schools...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Across the region, many schools closed their doors due to the weather this week. But not all of them... Frigid temperatures... high winds... icy roadways... Throughout the early part of the week, weather conditions led to multiple school closures across the region. “It’s a...
KXLY
Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
Post Register
Idaho gas prices fly past the national average
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to AAA, Idaho's average price for regular gasoline is back above the national average after spending about ten days below it. The average price in the Gem State is $3.52 per gallon, eight cents more than a week ago and a month ago. The national average currently sits at $3.50 per gallon, two cents more than a week ago and 29 cents more than a month ago.
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
kmvt
Freezing temperatures require ‘a lot more work’ for ranchers
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idahoans across the state have been dealing with freezing temperatures the last few days, and some ranchers here in Southern Idaho are looking forward to warmer days. Paul Marchant, who runs about 400 head of cattle out of Cassia County, said ranchers have to put in...
Idaho Republicans Move To Ban Transitional Surgeries for Minors
Two Idaho legislators will introduce called the "Vulnerable Child Protection Act". The move by Representative Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Senator Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian), bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries for children struggling with gender dysphoria. Utah and several other states passed similar legislation last week and...
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin's family reflects on 'challenging time' as his siblings return to school
The mother of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin on Monday reflected on what she described as a "challenging time" sending two of her three triplets back to the University of Idaho after Ethan's Nov. 13 death. Chapin, 20, was one of four university students — including his girlfriend, 20-year-old Xana...
Bull moose euthanized by Fish and Game near local freeway
On Monday evening, January 30, 2023, Fish and Game conservation officers received a report of a moose very close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. Once on scene, the officer found a large bull moose within 30 feet of the interstate where vehicle speed limits are 80 mph and road conditions were poor due to the recent winter weather conditions. The officer was able to get...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters
We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
kmvt
“Winter Kill” could cause major problems for Idaho farmers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With this recent stretch of freezing temperatures, some Idaho crop producers are going to have to be aware of “winter kill”. A University of Idaho professor say the crop that is most susceptible to freezing temperatures is winter barley, because it has no cold tolerance.
Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions
Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise
This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
Idaho Fish and Game kills one moose, relocates three others and finds one dead from eating toxic plant
Idaho Fish and Game has responded to several moose incidents this month, including one that resulted in the moose being euthanized and another where the moose died after eating a toxic plant. The most serious of the incidents involved a bull moose that was close to Interstate 84 near the Declo exit in Southeast Idaho. The moose was within 30 feet of the interstate on Monday night. A Fish and...
Magic Valley School Closures and Delays for Monday (1/30)
Here are the schools in the Magic Valley that have cancelled classes for Monday, January 30:. Keep checking back for possible more schools that may be added to the list. Idaho actually has 12 seasons, though only 4 of them are recognized by science.
Why Rich People Should Think Twice Before Moving to Idaho
If the cold weather doesn’t dissuade them, then maybe a prolonged freeze will make them reconsider. I came across a great link from a website called Mansion Global. It offers advice for the wealthy who have dreams of mountain living. Yes, it looks pretty, but…. I remember a Christmas...
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
