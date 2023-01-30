Read full article on original website
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
TBI investigating after man shot by Sweetwater Police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what lead to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening.
Union Co. community celebrates lives of the four girls killed in Luttrell house fire
UNION COUNTY, Tennessee — Almost a week passed since the fatal fire in Luttrell where five people, four children and one adult, died. The Union County community gathered at the Trinity Funeral home to honor the lives and memories of their loved ones on Saturday. Numerous photos illustrated happy...
Young witness in Austin-East murder case ends up a homicide victim himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Austin-East High School student expected to offer important testimony in the February 2021 ambush killing of a schoolmate was shot and killed himself in December, a court hearing revealed Friday. Germany Hines Jr. was just a couple weeks shy of his 17th birthday when a...
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly crash closed Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 1:00 p.m. The crash was fatal, officials said. Both northbound and southbound lanes...
Man receives prison time after 2021 Knox Co. chase that led to deadly crash
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A Greeneville man will serve 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a chase that ended in a deadly crash in the summer of 2021. According to the Knox County District Attorney General's office, Larry Hipps tried to escape in...
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A police chase ended after a K-9 with the Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect after he crashed a car. Lenoir City police officers tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect, Christopher Taylor, fled, crashed his car, and then ran from officers.
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
