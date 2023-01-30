ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Signing Day: Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame off to hot starts in 2024 recruiting cycle

While most attention is centered on the Class of 2023, there is always time to look ahead, and 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show did just that as analysts Steve Wiltfong and Andrew Ivins dubbed Georgia, Florida State and Notre Dame as the programs off to the hottest start on the 2024 recruiting trail. Wiltfong led the segment after host Emily Proud mentioned that No. 1 five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced a commitment to Georgia earlier in the day.
DawgsDaily

Georgia's True Freshmen Showed a Promising Future in 2022

It has been about four weeks since the Georgia Bulldogs claimed their second consecutive national title and ended the 2022 college football season with one of the most lopsided victories ever seen. They now begin preparation for the 2023 season, and if there is one thing that last season showed, ...
WXIA 11 Alive

Stockbridge High cornerback makes college decision | What to know

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge High School's Nireek Sharpe has made a major decision on his football future. The cornerback who stands at 6'2" signed with Jackson State Wednesday morning for National Signing Day. Sharpe received a total of 12 offers in total from schools all across the nation, according...
247Sports

Georgia prospect Anthony Miller commits to Indiana

The IU football program has added Georgia tight end Anthony Miller to the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound standout from Duluth H.S. committed to the Hoosiers after making an official visit to Bloomington this past weekend. Peegs.com spoke to Duluth H.S. head coach Cam Jones about Miller and what makes him such an impressive prospect.
accesswdun.com

Boys basketball: NoFo rallies past Gville; Banks Co. routs Union; Hab, Jefferson, Lakeview win; Commerce, Lumpkin Co. fall

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In what turned out to be a game of runs, the North Forsyth boys basketball team had the last one. After Gainesville (12-9, 5-4 Region 8-6A) grabbed 51-49 lead on an Octavion Demory bucket with 3:55 to go in the third quarter, the Raiders (13-10, 6-4 Region 8-6A) stormed back to take the lead for good en route to an 88-77 win.
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Barricades found in Herty Fountain and more

A University of Georgia police officer was on patrol on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed several wooden barricades inside of the Herty Fountain, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. According to the report, the fountain was not operational at the...
wuga.org

Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents

A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Monroe Motor Inn

MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Monroe police officials say a woman was found dead inside a hotel on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say police responded to the Monroe Motor Inn at the 900 block of East Spring Street about an unconscious female. Upon arrival, officers found the female dead inside a room.
247Sports

