Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverTravel with Dr ShakiraAthens, GA
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia
Georgia has secured a massive commitment from the nation's best corner.
Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
Georgia had a mostly quiet signing day Wednesday, with its 2023 commitments and signings largely settled before Feb. 1....
National Signing Day: Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame off to hot starts in 2024 recruiting cycle
While most attention is centered on the Class of 2023, there is always time to look ahead, and 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show did just that as analysts Steve Wiltfong and Andrew Ivins dubbed Georgia, Florida State and Notre Dame as the programs off to the hottest start on the 2024 recruiting trail. Wiltfong led the segment after host Emily Proud mentioned that No. 1 five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy announced a commitment to Georgia earlier in the day.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice, still searching to put the tragic events of two weeks ago behind him. “I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been...
dawgnation.com
Jamal Meriweather: 2023 OT commit reflects on official visit and ‘dream’ Georgia football future
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 3-star OT commitment Jamal Meriweather. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 OT and the No. 476 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
Georgia's True Freshmen Showed a Promising Future in 2022
It has been about four weeks since the Georgia Bulldogs claimed their second consecutive national title and ended the 2022 college football season with one of the most lopsided victories ever seen. They now begin preparation for the 2023 season, and if there is one thing that last season showed, ...
WXIA 11 Alive
Stockbridge High cornerback makes college decision | What to know
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge High School's Nireek Sharpe has made a major decision on his football future. The cornerback who stands at 6'2" signed with Jackson State Wednesday morning for National Signing Day. Sharpe received a total of 12 offers in total from schools all across the nation, according...
Georgia prospect Anthony Miller commits to Indiana
The IU football program has added Georgia tight end Anthony Miller to the 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound standout from Duluth H.S. committed to the Hoosiers after making an official visit to Bloomington this past weekend. Peegs.com spoke to Duluth H.S. head coach Cam Jones about Miller and what makes him such an impressive prospect.
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: NoFo rallies past Gville; Banks Co. routs Union; Hab, Jefferson, Lakeview win; Commerce, Lumpkin Co. fall
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In what turned out to be a game of runs, the North Forsyth boys basketball team had the last one. After Gainesville (12-9, 5-4 Region 8-6A) grabbed 51-49 lead on an Octavion Demory bucket with 3:55 to go in the third quarter, the Raiders (13-10, 6-4 Region 8-6A) stormed back to take the lead for good en route to an 88-77 win.
WGAU
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
WGAU
Peaceful protests in Athens after release of Tyre Nichols video
A couple dozen demonstrators gathered at the University Arch.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Barricades found in Herty Fountain and more
A University of Georgia police officer was on patrol on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed several wooden barricades inside of the Herty Fountain, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. According to the report, the fountain was not operational at the...
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
wuga.org
Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents
A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.
Stone Mountain GA- Kelvin Dickerson,59 came home from a 3 month stay in a local medical facility to learn his utilities had been disconnected due to non-payment and facing eviction from his apartment. And his bank account with a zero balance.
Ga. man sentenced to 25 years in prison after Henry County gas station armed robbery
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, a Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead inside Monroe Motor Inn
MONROE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Monroe police officials say a woman was found dead inside a hotel on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say police responded to the Monroe Motor Inn at the 900 block of East Spring Street about an unconscious female. Upon arrival, officers found the female dead inside a room.
