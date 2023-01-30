Read full article on original website
Related
European Shares Hold Steady Ahead Of Central Bank Decisions [Real-Time Trader]
India , Feb. 1 -- European stocks were seeing modest gains on Wednesday, as investors digested mixed manufacturing data from. manufacturing PMI has been finalized at 48.8 in January, a five-month high and up from December's 47.8. Separate data published by the. British Retail Consortium. showed that. U.K. shop price...
U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground Ahead Of Fed Announcement [Real-Time Trader]
India , Feb. 1 -- The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to give back ground following the strong upward move seen in the previous session. Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains ahead of the. Federal Reserve's.
DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision [Real-Time Trader]
India , Feb. 1 -- German stocks were steady on Wednesday as investors reacted to mixed manufacturing data from. interest-rate decision later in the day for direction. The benchmark DAX was up 0.1 percent at 15,144 after ending marginally higher the previous day. Hannover. Re shares slumped 4.3 percent. In...
Humana Q4 Loss Widens On Charges [Real-Time Trader]
India , Feb. 1 -- Health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) reported Wednesday a net loss for the fourth quarter that slightly widened from last year, hurt primarily by charges associated with productivity initiatives, despite 6.6 percent revenue growth. Adjusted earnings for the quarter topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly revenues missed it by a whisker.
Shoppers fume as iconic mayo brand dropped from country's shelves, 'high inflationary import costs' blamed
Social media is ablaze after news that Hellmann’s Mayonnaise is being withdrawn from South African grocery shop shelves, according to some analysts, because of the war in Ukraine.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company and Its Affiliates
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its five property/casualty affiliates. These companies collectively are referred to as Berkshire Hathaway...
KKR to Present at the Bank of America Financials Conference 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
Study: Does pessimism really suppress annuity sales?
A prospect’s pessimism about their lifespan is usually seen as a high hurdle in an annuity sale, but lowering the dour outlook has less impact than in raising the objective facts about longevity, according to a recent study. Researchers were taking a crack at the “annuity puzzle” that has...
US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022
WASHINGTON – Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the. Federal Reserve. that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as health insurance, grew...
FG Financial Group, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on. December 15, 2022. and ending on. March 14, 2023. .
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CNO Financial Group, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the life/health insurance subsidiaries of. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (headquartered in. Carmel, IN. ) [NYSE: CNO]. These subsidiaries are referred to collectively as.
Kingstone Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2022 Catastrophe Losses
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Kingstone”), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that. Kingstone Insurance Company. , its wholly-owned subsidiary, estimates net pre-tax catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 of. $3.66 million. (. $2.89 million. after-tax)...
Patent Issued for Vehicle monitoring system (USPTO 11551486): Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Everett,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11551486, is. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company. (. Mayfield Village, Ohio. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Swiss Re announces plans to streamline organisational structure
Swiss Re announces plans to streamline organisational structure. today announced plans to streamline its organisational structure. The reorganisation, which aims to simplify structures, improve efficiency and client experience, will be effective. 3 April 2023. , subject to regulatory approvals. The current Reinsurance Business Unit will be split into P&C Re...
Aflac Incorporated honored for performance and purpose
Company named to both Fortune Most Admired Companies List and Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, showcasing commitment to providing value and equality. /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating remarkable consistency in performance and gender equality. has been named to. Fortune Magazine's. list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender...
Fed expected to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, slowing the pace of its inflation fight while keeping pressure on an economy that remains out of whack. "The Fed is likely to take another step towards its long-expected peak in the rate hike cycle," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.
Sun Life completes sale of association, affinity, and group creditor business
TORONTO , Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. ("Sun Life" or "SLF") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) today announced the completion of the sale of its sponsored markets business (association, affinity, and group creditor) to. Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company. ("Canadian Premier"). This transaction will see...
4Q22 Supplemental Slides
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. earnings release, quarterly financial supplement and other prior public disclosures. Adjusted earnings, ex. total notable items, by segment. 4. Direct expense ratio. 7. Cash & capital. 8. Outlook. 9. Appendix. 14. 2. Net income (loss) to adjusted earnings. 4Q22. (post-tax) $ in...
MetLife Among the World's Most Admired Companies, According to Fortune Magazine [Business Wire India]
Wan Chai, Feb. 2 -- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it once again has been named to. 2023 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." Eight life insurers were included in the annual report card of the best-regarded companies. Annually, Fortune partners with. Korn Ferry. to rank companies...
MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Update Video
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. has provided a fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial update video. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005758/en/. The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
6K+
Followers
36K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0