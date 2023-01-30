ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision [Real-Time Trader]

India , Feb. 1 -- German stocks were steady on Wednesday as investors reacted to mixed manufacturing data from. interest-rate decision later in the day for direction. The benchmark DAX was up 0.1 percent at 15,144 after ending marginally higher the previous day. Hannover. Re shares slumped 4.3 percent. In...
Humana Q4 Loss Widens On Charges [Real-Time Trader]

India , Feb. 1 -- Health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) reported Wednesday a net loss for the fourth quarter that slightly widened from last year, hurt primarily by charges associated with productivity initiatives, despite 6.6 percent revenue growth. Adjusted earnings for the quarter topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly revenues missed it by a whisker.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company and Its Affiliates

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Company. (. Omaha, NE. ) and its five property/casualty affiliates. These companies collectively are referred to as Berkshire Hathaway...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KKR to Present at the Bank of America Financials Conference 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that , Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.
Study: Does pessimism really suppress annuity sales?

A prospect’s pessimism about their lifespan is usually seen as a high hurdle in an annuity sale, but lowering the dour outlook has less impact than in raising the objective facts about longevity, according to a recent study. Researchers were taking a crack at the “annuity puzzle” that has...
US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022

WASHINGTON – Pay and benefits for America's workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the. Federal Reserve. that wage gains won't fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as health insurance, grew...
WASHINGTON STATE
Patent Issued for Vehicle monitoring system (USPTO 11551486): Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Everett,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11551486, is. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company. (. Mayfield Village, Ohio. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
OHIO STATE
Swiss Re announces plans to streamline organisational structure

Swiss Re announces plans to streamline organisational structure. today announced plans to streamline its organisational structure. The reorganisation, which aims to simplify structures, improve efficiency and client experience, will be effective. 3 April 2023. , subject to regulatory approvals. The current Reinsurance Business Unit will be split into P&C Re...
Aflac Incorporated honored for performance and purpose

Company named to both Fortune Most Admired Companies List and Bloomberg's Gender Equality Index, showcasing commitment to providing value and equality. /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating remarkable consistency in performance and gender equality. has been named to. Fortune Magazine's. list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 22nd time and Bloomberg's Gender...
Fed expected to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to hike interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, slowing the pace of its inflation fight while keeping pressure on an economy that remains out of whack. "The Fed is likely to take another step towards its long-expected peak in the rate hike cycle," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM.
4Q22 Supplemental Slides

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. earnings release, quarterly financial supplement and other prior public disclosures. Adjusted earnings, ex. total notable items, by segment. 4. Direct expense ratio. 7. Cash & capital. 8. Outlook. 9. Appendix. 14. 2. Net income (loss) to adjusted earnings. 4Q22. (post-tax) $ in...
MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Update Video

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. has provided a fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial update video. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005758/en/. The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.
