news9.com
2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified
The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police. Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
Two Oklahoma firefighters suffer minor injuries in crash
Two Oklahoma firefighters are recovering after they were injured while responding to a crash in Tulsa County.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow police arrest man after deadly 3-car crash
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. (Spencer Humphrey)
news9.com
2 Women Killed In Broken Arrow Crash; Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI
news9.com
Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies
The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
news9.com
18-Year-Old Died In Crash After Leading Officers On Pursuit, Glenpool Police Say
Authorities in Glenpool released new details about the crash that killed 18-year-old Vladislav Soden on Saturday. Glenpool Police say Soden died after leading officers on a pursuit and crashing into the back of a home near 135th E. Pl. Police say Soden fled from a traffic stop as officers attempted...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police detective laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a detective was laid to rest after he died from a year-long battle with cancer in January. TPD said 39-year-old Officer William Hays was laid to rest Wednesday morning at a funeral service at South Lakewood Baptist Church. Hays was...
1600kush.com
Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
KOKI FOX 23
Teenage girl arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow 16-year-old
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police confirmed a suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Dacari Green. On the morning of Jan. 24, Dacari was found lying in the road in front of his home due to a gunshot wound to the shoulder. FOX23 previously...
KOKI FOX 23
USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition
TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
KRMG
18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool
KOKI FOX 23
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
News On 6
Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting
Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning. A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.
Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
news9.com
Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home
Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home. According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday...
