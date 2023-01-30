ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified

The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police. Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash

Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to police, a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany around 9:30 p.m. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow police arrest man after deadly 3-car crash

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police said they arrested a man after a deadly three-car crash happened Tuesday night. Police said the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. near East 61st Street South and South Lynn Lane Road. A Dodge Ram, driven by 33-year-old Patrick Ferm, was traveling...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs

Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. (Spencer Humphrey)
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies

The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police detective laid to rest

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a detective was laid to rest after he died from a year-long battle with cancer in January. TPD said 39-year-old Officer William Hays was laid to rest Wednesday morning at a funeral service at South Lakewood Baptist Church. Hays was...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing woman accused of running roadblock on Highway 18

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing woman accused of running a roadblock on Highway 18, eluding a sheriff’s deputy, and driving on a suspended license has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 for arraignment on the three-count charge. Leslie Diane King, 56, was released on a...
CUSHING, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police Identify Teen Homicide Victim

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified by police. Officers Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family says they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Broken Arrow police at 918-259-8400.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home

Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home. According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy