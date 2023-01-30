Read full article on original website
No. 25 Auburn strolls to victory over Georgia
Allen Flanigan scored a game-high 22 points and Johni Broome added 19 points and 18 rebounds as No. 25 Auburn cruised to a 94-73 victory over visiting Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday. Flannigan shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while...
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia
Georgia's impressive 2024 class just got even better. Ellis Robinson, the number 1 CB in the nation according to 247Sports, has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Robinson hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73
The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.
WATCH: Georgia’s Warren McClendon recalls night of tragic crash, returns to football field
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon met with media after an emotional first day of Senior Bowl practice, still searching to put the tragic events of two weeks ago behind him. “I’m holding up good, it was rough for me for a couple days, but I’ve been...
Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
Georgia had a mostly quiet signing day Wednesday, with its 2023 commitments and signings largely settled before Feb. 1....
Clinton Barlow Commits to Georgia, Georgia Adding Depth Up Front
Offensive lineman prospect Clinton Barlow has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia
Stacy Searels, Bryan McClendon share how much Georgia has changed since 1st stints
The Georgia Bulldogs had an intriguing mix of new assistant coaches before the 2022 season, as two of the on-staff hires were young coaches new to Athens and two were veterans who had coached for the Bulldogs before. Both assistants reflected on how different their second tenures at Georgia are in the lead-up to the Bulldogs’ second national championship.
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia
ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
Georgia Today: 'Cop City' agreement, superintendent quits after anti-gay letter, gas and egg prices
On the Tuesday Jan. 31 edition of Georgia Today: Atlanta and DeKalb County have an agreement on 'Cop City', a south Georgia superintendent quits after an anti-gay letter circulated, gas and egg prices are up. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January...
HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 19 - Jan. 27
♦ Checkers, 3182 U.S. Highway 278, Covington; Jan. 20; Routine; 99/A.
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
A new Stone Mountain documentary examines the world's largest Confederate monument. Watch it here
LISTEN: GPB News' Peter Biello speaks with Kristian Weatherspoon, the vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, about a new documentary on the history of Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is home to the largest Confederate Monument in the world. It features carvings of three prominent leaders of...
Know Georgia Law: If you’re in a car accident with no injuries, move your car off the road
Did You Know?: If you’re involved in a car accident in Georgia with no serious injuries and the vehicles are moveable, you are required by law to move them out of the roadway. The Johns Creek Police Department is reminding drivers of the law in an effort to keep...
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36
COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 24 — Jan. 30, 2023:. • Lashontaneise S. Butler, 20, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault.
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces 'Cop City' compromise as protestors fill City Hall
Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced changes to the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center known as "Cop City." They said their compromise will protect the environment, spur local business and serve as a community resource. "Cop City" is the forested area in...
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County
In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
