Athens, GA

No. 25 Auburn strolls to victory over Georgia

Allen Flanigan scored a game-high 22 points and Johni Broome added 19 points and 18 rebounds as No. 25 Auburn cruised to a 94-73 victory over visiting Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Wednesday. Flannigan shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while...
AUBURN, GA
BREAKING: Number 1 Corner in the Nation Commits to Georgia

Georgia's impressive 2024 class just got even better. Ellis Robinson, the number 1 CB in the nation according to 247Sports, has committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Robinson hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
ATHENS, GA
Bulldogs Trampled in Auburn 94-73

The Georgia Bulldogs lost their 4th game in 5 matchups tonight as they were decimated by the Auburn Tigers 94-73. Despite defeating the Tigers earlier in January by nearly 20 points, the Bulldogs seemed to be outmatched in nearly every aspect of the game.
AUBURN, AL
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36

COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
COVINGTON, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 24 — Jan. 30, 2023:. • Lashontaneise S. Butler, 20, Fieldstone View Lane, Conyers; aggravated assault.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County

In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

