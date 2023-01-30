ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

investing.com

Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter: Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner. Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) likely...
investing.com

South Korea slides toward recession as Jan exports plunge

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's economy inched toward its first recession in three years as data on Wednesday showed its January trade deficit soared to a record thanks to a plunge in exports caused by a combination of long holidays and cooling global demand. Asia's fourth-largest economy, which relies heavily on...
investing.com

For ASEAN countries, IMF sees slower global growth outweighing China reopening

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund economists said on Tuesday that Singapore and other Southeast Asian economies are seeing downgrades to their 2023 growth outlooks because slowing global growth will outweigh the positive impact from China's economic reopening. Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told a news briefing on the IMF's latest...
Washington Examiner

NATO chief warns Ukraine could lose war if 'urgent need' for weapons goes unmet

Ukraine could lose the war against Russia without additional military equipment from the U.S. and its allies, NATO's top civilian official warned. “There is an urgent need for more ammunition, more weapons to Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday while traveling in South Korea. “If they don't get that they will not able to resist and repel the Russian invaders under Russian aggression.”
TheDailyBeast

China Warns Kevin McCarthy Not to Travel to Taiwan

The Chinese government has warned GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) not to visit Taiwan after Punchbowl News reported last week that the Pentagon is looking into a potential trip in the spring. “We urge certain individuals in the U.S. to earnestly abide by the one-China principle,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement on Monday. China, Mao added, is “opposed to any official interactions with Taiwan.” Punchbowl News reported last week that the Penatgon is in the “early stages” of planning a trip for McCarthy. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited Taiwan last year, triggering a diplomatic firestorm that underscored the shaky relations between the U.S. and China.Read it at The Hill
US News and World Report

Russia Seeks 'New Level' of China Ties

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that it wanted to take ties with China to a "new level" and was looking forward to face-to-face talks with Beijing's leadership as a Russian newspaper reported that China's top diplomat would visit Moscow in February. "We are convinced that the potential for...
The Independent

British Army ‘no longer able to defend UK and its allies, US general warns’

The British Army is no longer regarded as a top-level fighting force, a senior US general has reportedly told defence secretary Ben Wallace.Department sources have disclosed that cost-cutting measures have seen the armed force decline in the eyes of world leaders, Sky reported on Monday.“Bottom line... it’s an entire service unable to protect the UK and our allies for a decade,” the source is quoted as saying. The defence budget would need to be increased by £3 billion a year to address the US general’s concern, the sources said.They called on Rishi Sunak to not fail in his role...
Engadget

US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment

The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.

