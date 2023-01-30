Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
investing.com
Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner. Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) likely...
investing.com
For ASEAN countries, IMF sees slower global growth outweighing China reopening
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund economists said on Tuesday that Singapore and other Southeast Asian economies are seeing downgrades to their 2023 growth outlooks because slowing global growth will outweigh the positive impact from China's economic reopening. Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told a news briefing on the IMF's latest...
investing.com
Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group
(Reuters) - A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports...
investing.com
U.S. again asks Mexico to review labor rights issues at VU Manufacturing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday asked Mexico under a regional trade pact to again investigate whether workers are being denied labor rights at an auto parts facility of American company VU Manufacturing in the border city of Piedras Negras. The two countries in September announced that they had...
investing.com
India to see challenges in meeting fiscal deficit target - Fitch analyst
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India could find it challenging to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Fitch has a BBB- rating on India with a 'stable' outlook. The government's budget gap, which hit a high of 9.5% of GDP...
investing.com
China’s Changsha Claims Over 300,000 Merchants Accepted Digital Yuan
China’s Changsha Claims Over 300,000 Merchants Accepted Digital Yuan. Changsha said that its residents have processed over 53.25 million digital yuan transactions. Changsha was introduced to the digital yuan pilot program in April 2021. The pilot trial was introduced to other cities too including Shanghai, Hainan, Xi’an, Qingdao, and...
investing.com
Disillusioned at home, super-rich Chinese set their sights on Singapore
SINGAPORE, (Reuters) - Like many rich Chinese, graduate student Zayn Zhang thinks Singapore could be ideal to park his family's wealth. He's hoping that studying at a university in the Asian financial hub will lead to permanent residency and while the 26-year-old hits the books, his wife is out looking for a S$5-7 million ($4-5 million) penthouse.
investing.com
U.K. Moves Ahead with Bringing Crypto Industry Under Regulation
U.K. Moves Ahead with Bringing Crypto Industry Under Regulation. The United Kingdom has proposed a framework for regulating the cryptocurrency market. One proposal aims to implement stricter regulations for crypto lending services. After the consultation ends on April 30, the administration will start drafting a response. To curb the shady...
investing.com
U.S. watchdog identifies $5.4 billion in potentially fraudulent COVID-19 loans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government likely awarded about $5.4 billion in COVID-19 aid to people with questionable Social Security numbers, a federal watchdog said in a report released on Monday. The watchdog, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), said it "identified 69,323 questionable Social Security Numbers (SSNs) used to obtain...
investing.com
U.S., India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House is launching a partnership with India on Tuesday that President Joe Biden hopes will help the countries compete against China on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to counter China's Huawei Technologies...
investing.com
Oil tumbles 2% as Putin lets Russian energy companies decide pricing, exports
Investing.com -- The official stance of the Kremlin is that it will not adhere to the West’s price caps on Russian oil. In reality though, President Vladimir Putin’s administration is allowing Russian oil companies to sell however many barrels at whatever price they can get. This effectively means...
investing.com
North Korea says U.S. drills threaten to turn region into 'critical war zone'
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Thursday that drills by the United States and its allies have reached an "extreme red-line" and threaten to turn the peninsula into a "huge war arsenal and a more critical war zone." The Foreign Ministry statement, carried by state news agency KCNA, said Pyongyang...
investing.com
Global factory activity contracted again in January, highlighting fragile recovery
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Manufacturing activity across the United States, Europe and Asia contracted again last month, underscoring the fragility of the global economic recovery, although factories in the euro zone at least may have passed the trough, surveys showed on Wednesday. The latest figures come as central bankers gear up for...
investing.com
Philippines grants U.S. greater access to bases amid China concerns
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has granted the United States greater access to its military bases, their defence chiefs said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over China's increasing assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea and tension over self-ruled Taiwan. The United States would be given access to four more...
investing.com
EU warns of 'unfair' Chinese subsidies in Green Deal plan - draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe and its partners must do more to combat the effect of Chinese subsidies for the manufacture of clean technology products, the European Commission is set to say on Wednesday in its "Green Deal Industrial Plan". The plan is designed to outline how Europe can keep its...
investing.com
China foreign minister seeks stronger economic ties with Saudi Arabia
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new foreign minister Qin Gang wants to build stronger ties with Saudi Arabia and set up a China-Gulf free trade zone "as soon as possible", according to a ministry statement published late on Monday. Qin, who was just recently named to the position, made the suggestion...
investing.com
Oil slips as Russian oil products ban looms
LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Thursday as looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply and a build in U.S. fuel stocks suggested sluggish demand despite signs of global economic recovery. Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 0.8%, to $82.17 a barrel by 1240 GMT...
investing.com
Factbox-Chinese chipmakers caught in U.S.-China tech spat
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's semiconductor industry has become a key target of the United States, which has imposed a slew of export restrictions targeting several parts of the country's chip sector supply chain as it bids to slow its rival's technological advancement. While Beijing has ploughed vast sums of money...
Comments / 0